Shonen Smash codes for September 2024

2 September 2024: We added new Shonen Smash codes

Shonen Smash is a Roblox platform fighter that features characters from shonen anime series and games like One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, and Persona 4. In this game, you’ll face off against other players, roll for new heroes, and collect titles and taunts to show off.

If you’re in the market for new fighters or other collectibles, you’ll need some serious currency. And, if you’re in a hurry to get there, you can use Shonen Smash codes to stock up on Coins and Crystals. The game’s developer usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up all the Shonen Smash codes so you can get right back to fighting.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Shonen Smash codes

RELEASE! : 900 Coins, 900 Crystals

: 900 Coins, 900 Crystals SHONENSMASH!: 9,000 Coins, 900 Crystals

All expired Shonen Smash codes

Shonen Smash is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Shonen Smash?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Shonen Smash? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Shonen Smash in Roblox. Once you’ve completed the tutorial, click the Menu button on the right side of your screen. Click the Codes button on the left side of the menu that pops up, enter your code into the field, and hit enter.

Done with Shonen Smash and want another anime-themed Roblox game to get a head start in? Find more codes with our guides for Anime Crossover Defense, Jujutsu Chronicles, Anime Quest, Anime Guardians, and Hunter Era.