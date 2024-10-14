RNG Odyssey codes for October 2024

RNG Odyssey is a new twist on the Roblox RNG trend that lets you progress through various levels. In this game, you’ll break crates to earn coins, auras, and materials, craft new tools, and unlock new worlds.

Since resources depend on your luck, it can be tricky to find, especially early on in the game when you don’t have the tools to open tougher crates. Luckily, you can use RNG Odyssey codes to stock up on resources like Coins, Gems, and Potions.

The game’s developer, Handcrafted Games, usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gathered every current and expired RNG Odyssey code right here so you can get back to testing your luck.

All working RNG Odyssey codes

RELEASE : 250 Coins, 50 Gems

: 250 Coins, 50 Gems 1MVISITS : Potions

: Potions SORRYFORRESTART : Potions

: Potions 1KREACTIONS: 250 Candy Corn

All expired RNG Odyssey codes

RNG Odyssey doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in RNG Odyssey?

Not sure how to redeem codes in RNG Odyssey? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch RNG Odyssey in Roblox. Click the 'Shop' button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Handcrafted Games/VG247 Scroll down to the bottom of the menu that pops up. Enter your code into the field at the bottom of the menu and hit 'Claim'. Image credit: Handcrafted Games/VG247

