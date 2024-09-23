Reborn As Swordsman codes for September 2024

23rd September 2024: We added the latest Reborn As Swordsman codes.

Reborn As Swordsman is a Roblox action game that’s all about collecting rare swords. In this game, you’ll train your sword fighting skills, fight enemies to earn flashy swords, climb a tall tower, and collect auras, wins, and pets.

If you want to get the rarest swords possible, you’ll need some serious boosts to get there. Luckily, you can use Reborn As Swordsman codes to stock up on stat boosts, pets, and auras, all of which will help you on your swordsman journey. The developer, Weapon Kingdom, usually post these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired Reborn As Swordsman code right here so you can get back to training.

All working Reborn As Swordsman codes

RELEASE : Pet Kitten

: Pet Kitten 5klike : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost lol10k : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost tx15k : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost nice25k : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost god35k : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost soul45k : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost thanks50k : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost demonking : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost HeavenAura : Purified Special Aura

: Purified Special Aura crazycatlady : +1 Pet Equip

: +1 Pet Equip shopfail : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost grindtime : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost updatedelay : +1 Pet Equip

: +1 Pet Equip poop : 30 Scrolls of Random Pet

: 30 Scrolls of Random Pet skillissue : +1 Pet Equip

: +1 Pet Equip urmom : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost urmom2 : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost urmom3 : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost urdad : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost potionsplease : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost morepotionsplease : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost evenmorepotionsplease : 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost

: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost elderscrolls : 30 Scrolls of Random Pet

: 30 Scrolls of Random Pet stinky: Stinky Aura

All expired Reborn As Swordsman codes

Reborn As Swordsman doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Reborn As Swordsman?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Reborn As Swordsman? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Reborn As Swordsman in Roblox. Click the "Store" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Weapon Kingdom/VG247 Scroll all the way to the bottom of the Store. Enter your code into the field and hit "Redeem". Image credit: Weapon Kingdom/VG247

