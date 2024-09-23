Reborn As Swordsman codes for September 2024
How to redeem Reborn As Swordsman codes in Roblox.
23rd September 2024: We added the latest Reborn As Swordsman codes.
Reborn As Swordsman is a Roblox action game that’s all about collecting rare swords. In this game, you’ll train your sword fighting skills, fight enemies to earn flashy swords, climb a tall tower, and collect auras, wins, and pets.
If you want to get the rarest swords possible, you’ll need some serious boosts to get there. Luckily, you can use Reborn As Swordsman codes to stock up on stat boosts, pets, and auras, all of which will help you on your swordsman journey. The developer, Weapon Kingdom, usually post these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired Reborn As Swordsman code right here so you can get back to training.
All working Reborn As Swordsman codes
- RELEASE: Pet Kitten
- 5klike: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- lol10k: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- tx15k: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- nice25k: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- god35k: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- soul45k: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- thanks50k: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- demonking: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- HeavenAura: Purified Special Aura
- crazycatlady: +1 Pet Equip
- shopfail: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- grindtime: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- updatedelay: +1 Pet Equip
- poop: 30 Scrolls of Random Pet
- skillissue: +1 Pet Equip
- urmom: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- urmom2: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- urmom3: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- urdad: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- potionsplease: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- morepotionsplease: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- evenmorepotionsplease: 2x Wins Boost, 2x Train Boost, 2x Luck Boost
- elderscrolls: 30 Scrolls of Random Pet
- stinky: Stinky Aura
All expired Reborn As Swordsman codes
Reborn As Swordsman doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!
How do I redeem codes in Reborn As Swordsman?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Reborn As Swordsman? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Reborn As Swordsman in Roblox.
- Click the "Store" button on the left side of your screen.
- Scroll all the way to the bottom of the Store.
- Enter your code into the field and hit "Redeem".
