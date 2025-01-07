Rate My Car codes for January 2025

Rate My Car is a Roblox style game that’s like Dress To Impress but with cars. In this game, you (and several other players) will customize a car to fit a chosen theme and then vote for the best car. As you win rounds, you’ll earn Cash to unlock new vehicles and other parts, letting you deck out your car to the fullest (and hopefully win more competitions).

It can be hard to win certain Rate My Car themes without fancier vehicles and parts, which can cost quite a bit of in-game Cash. Luckily, you can stock up on free Cash to fund your next big purchase by using Rate My Car codes.

Development team Shift Shop usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server to celebrate new updates and player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Rate My Car code right here so you can get right back to the garage!

Working Rate My Car codes

Release : 250 Cash

: 250 Cash rmc : 250 Cash

: 250 Cash secret : 250 Cash

: 250 Cash 400k: 300 Cash

Expired Rate My Car codes

Rate My Car doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Rate My Car?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Rate My Car? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Rate My Car in Roblox. Click the "Menu" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Shift Shop/VG247 Click the "Codes" button in the top left corner of the options that pop up. Image credit: Shift Shop/VG247 Enter your code into the field and hit "Redeem". Image credit: Shift Shop/VG247

