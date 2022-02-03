Project XL is an anime based Roblox RPG featuring many abilities and elements from classic shows such as Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia. These abilities come with different powers and can be used by characters to help their journey across the in-game islands. And these Project XL codes will help fast track your way to Super Saiyan glory.

Like a lot of other Roblox games, the codes given out for Project XL will give free rewards to players, such as free XP and mastery buffs. The codes are often announced on Twitter and Discord by the game's developers, Aspect Productions, and while the codes don't have a release schedule they usually get released when the game hits certain milestones.

This page will be updated regularly to include any new codes coming out, or any that have recently expired.

Active Project XL codes

Last checked: 3rd February 2022

3kLikes - 15 minutes double mastery

- 15 minutes double mastery 20kLikes - 20 minutes double mastery

- 20 minutes double mastery blackstar6991MVP - 30,000 mastery XP

- 30,000 mastery XP HerbalGibbon13 - 5,000 mastery XP

- 5,000 mastery XP milan242 - 30,000 mastery XP

- 30,000 mastery XP PyrusPlayer - 5,000 mastery XP

- 5,000 mastery XP Reaiah - 30,000 mastery XP

- 30,000 mastery XP SubToJohntoon02 - 30,000 mastery XP

- 30,000 mastery XP SubToKelvingts - 30,000 mastery XP

- 30,000 mastery XP SubToTaklaman - 30,000 mastery XP, 15 minutes double mastery

- 30,000 mastery XP, 15 minutes double mastery SubToTheSalehm121 - 30,000 mastery XP

Expired Project XL codes

So far, there are no expired codes for Project XL. If any do become unusable, we will be sure to update this section.

How do I redeem codes in Project XL?

Inputting Project XL codes is pretty simple:

Open up Project XL Hit the 'Settings' button on the left And copy the code into the 'Enter Code' password field

Pop the codes in one at a time and then you'll get your XP and mastery buffs!

Not quite got your fill of Roblox freebies? Then check out our Shindo Life codes, Anime Fighting Simulator codes and King Legacy codes pages for more free stuff.