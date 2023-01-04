If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Project New World Codes: Free Spins and Gems [January 2023]

A new world and new adventures
January 4th, 2023: We added new Project New World codes.

Project New World is the latest One Piece inspired Roblox Game, and while it's still in Beta, it has been of the biggest games to hit the platform in a while. Once you've chosen to be either a Pirate or Marine you can set off on your own swashbuckling anime adventure: Explore new lands, form a crew, fight off thieves and bandits, and track down Devil Fruit. You gain EXP and money for playing the game and competing quests which help you unlock more adventures for you and your crew to take on.

This is where Project New World codes come in useful. Codes are periodically released by game developer Holy Developer Council, and they can reward you with a plethora of goodies to boost your in-game experience. You can gain EXP boosts that help you gain strength and Spins that can be used to get a new race with new perks (such as extra damage). So you don't have to spend ages looking around, we've collected all the working codes for you in this handy guide.

Working Project New World codes

  • HAPPYNEWYEARS - Free Rewards
  • THANKSFOR70K2023 - x2 EXP (30 Minutes)
  • 100KFOLLOWS - x2 EXP (30 Minutes)
  • 50KLIKESOMG - 15 Gems and 2 Spins

Expired Project New World codes

  • RELEASEYT - Free Rewards
  • XMASUPDATE2022 - Free Rewards
  • 20KLIKESCOOL - Free Rewards

How to redeem Project New World codes

To redeem codes in Project New World, you need to do the following:

  1. Launch Project New World.
  2. Enter the game via the Lobby.
  3. Click on the "menu" button on the left side of the screen.
  4. Click on the Twitter bird icon:
project new world code redemption menu, a white arrow is pointing at the twitter bird icon on the menu.
  1. Enter your desired code into the text box that appears in the middle of the screen and click 'redeem' to claim your rewards.

If you successfully redeem a code, the rewards will be automatically applied. If the code doesn'y work, it's likely expired or you've already redeemed it.

Check out our Roblox Promo codes page to find out how you can get your hands on even more free items. If you want to continue your adventures as a pirate, we have Blox Fruits codes and One Fruit Simulator codes to help you fill your pockets with a bunch of free in-game goodies.

VG247 Merch