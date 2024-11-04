Pressure codes for November 2024

4th November 2024: We added new Pressure codes.

Pressure is an original Roblox horror game inspired by indie hits like Iron Lung and ULTRAKILL. In this game, you’ll team up with other prisoners and embark on monster-filled expeditions through the dimly-lit Hadal Blacksite.

If you need some extra resources to guide you through your next run, you can use Pressure codes to stock up on free Kroner and Revives, but be careful — one code actually removes Kroner! Developer Urbanshade: Hadal Division normally shares these codes in its Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Pressure code right here to save you some valuable exploring time.

All working Pressure codes

Here are all the working codes for Pressure:

Raveyard : 2 Revives (NEW!)

: 2 Revives (NEW!) ApologyTour : 750 Kroner

: 750 Kroner Gullible: -300 Kroner

We added the Gullible code to this list, but it's best not to redeem it as it actually removes Kroner from your account.

All expired Pressure codes

Raveyard

slederman

WasteOfTime

SMILEYBOMB!!!

How do I redeem codes in Pressure?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Pressure? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Pressure in Roblox. Click the settings button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Urbanshade: Hadal Division Enter your code into the field in the menu that pops up and hit Submit. Image credit: VG247/Urbanshade: Hadal Division

