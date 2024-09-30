Pixel Tower Defense codes for September 2024
How to redeem Pixel Tower Defense codes in Roblox.
30th September 2024: We added the latest Pixel Tower Defense codes.
Pixel Tower Defense is a Roblox tower defense game where your goal is to build a team of pixel heroes. In PTD, you’ll summon for rare heroes, upgrade their abilities, and place them on detailed maps to defend your base.
To take on harder levels in Pixel Tower Defense, you’ll need fancy heroes, which come at the cost of quite a few summons (for quite a few Coins). Luckily, you can use Pixel Tower Defense codes to stock up on Coins and the occasional temporary stat boost. Development team Red Spyder usually shares these codes on Twitter/X and in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Pixel Tower Defense code right here so you can get back to summoning.
All working Pixel Tower Defense codes
- UPDATE2: 500 Coins (NEW!)
- RELEASE: 125 Coins
- 1KLIKES: 250 Coins
- 3KLIKES: 250 Coins
- 5KLIKES: 300 Coins, 2x Luck Boost
- 10KLIKES: 300 Coins, 2x Coin Boost
- SPYDER: 250 Coins, 1 Spin
All expired Pixel Tower Defense codes
- 100GEMS
How do I redeem codes in Pixel Tower Defense?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Pixel Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Pixel Tower Defense in Roblox.
- Click the Codes button on the right side of your screen.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Claim.
