Pixel Tower Defense codes for September 2024

30th September 2024: We added the latest Pixel Tower Defense codes.

Pixel Tower Defense is a Roblox tower defense game where your goal is to build a team of pixel heroes. In PTD, you’ll summon for rare heroes, upgrade their abilities, and place them on detailed maps to defend your base.

To take on harder levels in Pixel Tower Defense, you’ll need fancy heroes, which come at the cost of quite a few summons (for quite a few Coins). Luckily, you can use Pixel Tower Defense codes to stock up on Coins and the occasional temporary stat boost. Development team Red Spyder usually shares these codes on Twitter/X and in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Pixel Tower Defense code right here so you can get back to summoning.

All working Pixel Tower Defense codes

UPDATE2 : 500 Coins (NEW!)

: 500 Coins (NEW!) RELEASE : 125 Coins

: 125 Coins 1KLIKES : 250 Coins

: 250 Coins 3KLIKES : 250 Coins

: 250 Coins 5KLIKES : 300 Coins, 2x Luck Boost

: 300 Coins, 2x Luck Boost 10KLIKES : 300 Coins, 2x Coin Boost

: 300 Coins, 2x Coin Boost SPYDER: 250 Coins, 1 Spin

All expired Pixel Tower Defense codes

100GEMS

How do I redeem codes in Pixel Tower Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Pixel Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Pixel Tower Defense in Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: Red Spyder Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Claim. Image credit: Red Spyder

