Pixel Slayer codes for January 2025
Fast-paced pixel combat!
Pixel Slayer is an incremental Roblox dungeon crawler game that blends Roblox’s 3D art style with endearing pixel art. In this game, you’ll fend off hordes of enemies in the dungeon while earning Spirits, which you can spend on valuable upgrades to your character as you prepare for rebirths.
Between new weapons, fancy abilities, and the game’s 115 different upgrades, there are a lot of ways to spend your earnings in Pixel Slayer, and it’s easy to spend them all without realizing it. Luckily, you can use Pixel Slayer codes to stock up resources like Diamonds, Coins, and Spirits, all of which will come in handy throughout your dungeon crawling journey.
Developer Pixelcat Games usually shares these codes in its official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up all the current Pixel Slayer codes right here so you can get back to the dungeon grind.
Working Pixel Slayer codes
- morediamonds: 1,000 Diamonds
- 1MILLIONVISITS: 2,000 Diamonds
- spellbound: 3 Ice Enchants
- release: 910 Coins
- spirits: 500 Spirits
Expired Pixel Slayer codes
Pixel Slayer doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!
How do I redeem codes in Pixel Slayer?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Pixel Slayer? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Pixel Slayer in Roblox.
- Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already.
- Click the "Codes" button on the right side of your screen.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit the green button.
