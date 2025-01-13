Pixel Slayer codes for January 2025

Pixel Slayer is an incremental Roblox dungeon crawler game that blends Roblox’s 3D art style with endearing pixel art. In this game, you’ll fend off hordes of enemies in the dungeon while earning Spirits, which you can spend on valuable upgrades to your character as you prepare for rebirths.

Between new weapons, fancy abilities, and the game’s 115 different upgrades, there are a lot of ways to spend your earnings in Pixel Slayer, and it’s easy to spend them all without realizing it. Luckily, you can use Pixel Slayer codes to stock up resources like Diamonds, Coins, and Spirits, all of which will come in handy throughout your dungeon crawling journey.

Developer Pixelcat Games usually shares these codes in its official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up all the current Pixel Slayer codes right here so you can get back to the dungeon grind.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Pixel Slayer codes

morediamonds : 1,000 Diamonds

: 1,000 Diamonds 1MILLIONVISITS : 2,000 Diamonds

: 2,000 Diamonds spellbound : 3 Ice Enchants

: 3 Ice Enchants release : 910 Coins

: 910 Coins spirits: 500 Spirits

Expired Pixel Slayer codes

Pixel Slayer doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Pixel Slayer?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Pixel Slayer? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Pixel Slayer in Roblox. Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already. Click the "Codes" button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: Insanë/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit the green button. Image credit: Insanë/VG247

Looking for codes for other popular Roblox games? We've got guides for games like Mount RNG, Car Dealership Tycoon, Weapon Fighting Simulator, Lootify, and Arm Wrestle Simulator.