Pirate's Destiny codes for October 2023

12th October 2023: We added new Pirate's Destiny codes.

Pirate's Destiny is a Roblox game that follows in the footsteps of other popular experiences like Blox Fruits and Haze Piece. Like those games, Pirate's Destiny is an action RPG based on the iconic anime series One Piece. You'll battle bandits, fight bosses and sail the high seas looking for new islands to explore.

If you're struggling with any of the game's quests or bosses, you can always redeem a couple of Pirate's Destiny codes to help you out. Codes offer plenty of useful freebies like EXP boosts, stat resets and fragments. The latter is crucial, as this is the currency you'll need to get new Fruits to power up your character.

Working Pirate's Destiny codes

SHUTDOWNFRAGS : 5 Rare Fragments (NEW!)

: 5 Rare Fragments (NEW!) SHUTDOWNLEGFRAGS : 3 Legendary Fragments (NEW!)

: 3 Legendary Fragments (NEW!) SORRYRESET : Free Stat Reset

: Free Stat Reset SHUTDOWNDESTINYXP : One hour of 2x EXP

: One hour of 2x EXP SORRYXP : 15 minutes of 2x EXP

: 15 minutes of 2x EXP SORRYLAG : Free Stat Reset

: Free Stat Reset SHUTDOWNSTATS : Free Stat Reset

: Free Stat Reset SHUTDOWNDESTINYRESET : Free Stat Reset

: Free Stat Reset RELEASE : Free Stat Reset

: Free Stat Reset RELEASEXP: 30 minutes of 2x EXP

Expired Pirate's Destiny codes

SORRY2FRAGS : 5 Rare Fragments

: 5 Rare Fragments SORRYFRAGS: 3 Legendary Fragments

How to redeem Pirate's Destiny codes

Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming codes in Pirate's Destiny:

Launch Pirate's Destiny in Roblox. Once you drop in game select the 'Menu' button in the top left. Image credit: VG247/The Great Pirates Group Then, choose the cog button to go to the 'Settings' menu. Image credit: VG247/The Great Pirates Group At the bottom of the 'Settings' menu you'll see a 'Code' section with a textbox. Image credit: VG247/The Great Pirates Group Type a code into the textbox and then press the button next to it.

If the code you entered is valid, a 'Code redeemed' message will appear above the 'Settings' box, and on the right of your screen notifications will pop up letting you know what goodies you've claimed for. If you get an 'Invalid code' error message instead, then that means the code is no longer working.

