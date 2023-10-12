Pirate's Destiny codes for October 2023

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pirate's Destiny is a Roblox game that follows in the footsteps of other popular experiences like Blox Fruits and Haze Piece. Like those games, Pirate's Destiny is an action RPG based on the iconic anime series One Piece. You'll battle bandits, fight bosses and sail the high seas looking for new islands to explore.

If you're struggling with any of the game's quests or bosses, you can always redeem a couple of Pirate's Destiny codes to help you out. Codes offer plenty of useful freebies like EXP boosts, stat resets and fragments. The latter is crucial, as this is the currency you'll need to get new Fruits to power up your character.

Working Pirate's Destiny codes

  • SHUTDOWNFRAGS: 5 Rare Fragments (NEW!)
  • SHUTDOWNLEGFRAGS: 3 Legendary Fragments (NEW!)
  • SORRYRESET: Free Stat Reset
  • SHUTDOWNDESTINYXP: One hour of 2x EXP
  • SORRYXP: 15 minutes of 2x EXP
  • SORRYLAG: Free Stat Reset
  • SHUTDOWNSTATS: Free Stat Reset
  • SHUTDOWNDESTINYRESET: Free Stat Reset
  • RELEASE: Free Stat Reset
  • RELEASEXP: 30 minutes of 2x EXP

Expired Pirate's Destiny codes

  • SORRY2FRAGS: 5 Rare Fragments
  • SORRYFRAGS: 3 Legendary Fragments

How to redeem Pirate's Destiny codes

Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming codes in Pirate's Destiny:

  1. Launch Pirate's Destiny in Roblox.
  2. Once you drop in game select the 'Menu' button in the top left.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to head towards the codes screen in Pirate's Destiny.
    Image credit: VG247/The Great Pirates Group
  3. Then, choose the cog button to go to the 'Settings' menu.
    4. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the codes screen in the Roblox game Pirate's Destiny.
    Image credit: VG247/The Great Pirates Group
  4. At the bottom of the 'Settings' menu you'll see a 'Code' section with a textbox.
    5. Arrow pointing at the codes screen in the Roblox game Pirate's Destiny.
    Image credit: VG247/The Great Pirates Group
  5. Type a code into the textbox and then press the button next to it.

If the code you entered is valid, a 'Code redeemed' message will appear above the 'Settings' box, and on the right of your screen notifications will pop up letting you know what goodies you've claimed for. If you get an 'Invalid code' error message instead, then that means the code is no longer working.

Just finished a game of Pirate's Destiny and looking for something else to play? Head to our pages on Blade Ball codes, Anime Adventures codes, Peroxide codes, Anime Champions Simulator codes and Jujutsu Chronicles codes to earn freebies for these popular experiences.

