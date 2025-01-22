Pets GO is one of many, relatively idle, pet-collector games available on Roblox. In the game, you’ll be endlessly rolling the dice in the hopes of unlocking unique and rare pets — ultimately filling your collection — while mining for useful ores, starting your own egg factory, trading with other players, and more.

One of the latest ores to be added to Pets GO at the time of writing is Magma Ore, which is not only vital to late-game, rare enchantments, but also gives you a chance of bagging yourself a rare Magma Egg to hatch. To help you do just that, here’s how to get Magma Ore in Roblox’s Pets GO, and how to use it.

How to get Magma Ore in Roblox Pets GO

First things first, to be able to go mining for Magma Ore in Roblox’s Pets GO, you need to unlock Mining in the Upgrade Tree. The upgrade is found in the lower left-hand corner of the Upgrade Tree, just beyond where you unlock Golden Dice and Rainbow Dice, and costs 200k Coins.

To mine for any type of Ore, you must first unlock the Mining ability from the Upgrade Tree. | Image credit: BIG Games Pets/Roblox/VG247

Once you have Mining unlocked, you then need to unlock Magma Mining specifically, which costs 1k Gold to do. Select the Mining tile in the Upgrade Tree and continue to unlock further Mining upgrades. Magma Mining is found in the upper left-hand corner of the Tree, near where you unlock Stronger Mining.

To mine for Magma Ore specifically, you must unlock Magma Mining via the Mining tile in the Upgrade Tree. | Image credit: BIG Games Pets/Roblox/VG247

It also helps to continue upgrading this portion of the Upgrade Tree, as just beyond Magma Mining, you can unlock tiles that improve your Magma Scroll drops, which are important.

To then use your newly-unlocked Mining skills to mine for Magma Ore, you want to go over to the mining area of Pets GO. This is difficult to miss given that the area is full of sparkly, colourful nodes to mine from.

Head over to this area to begin mining for Magma Ore. | Image credit: BIG Games Pets/Roblox/VG247

At the very back of the area, you will see the dark and fiery area for mining Magma Ore. It also has a sign noting that you need to use a Magma Scroll to be able to mine the ore, so that’s what we’ll do next!

Players need to use a Magma Scroll to spawn and mine for Magma Ore. | Image credit: BIG Games Pets/Roblox/VG247

Upon using the Magma Scroll, you’ll be able to mine for Magma Ore — which has a huge amount of health and may require help from a friend or upgraded tools — and are also in with the chance of getting your hands on a rare Magma Egg.

Once the Magma Ore has been mined, you will need to use another Magma Scroll to spawn it again.

How to get a Magma Scroll in Pets GO

To get your hands on a Magma Scroll in Pets GO, you can start by mining other ores in the area, as there’s a chance they may drop the item.

Chests bought from the Mining Merchant have a chance of containing Magma Scrolls and other useful items. | Image credit: BIG Games Pets/Roblox/VG247

On top of that, if you pay a visit to the Mining Merchant — who is also found in the area full of ores in Pets GO — you can purchase chests from them using your hard-earned ores. These chests also have a chance of containing Magma Scrolls, among other items!

If you cannot find the Mining Merchant, you may need to unlock him first, which is done via the Mining tile in the Upgrade Tree that we unlocked earlier. It will cost 300k Coins to unlock him.

Hover over the chests before purchasing them to see what you have a chance of receiving from them first!

What is Magma Ore used for in Pets GO

Magma Ore is used at a Forge Machine to upgrade your pickaxe enchantments from Legendary to Mythical rarity, which is the highest rarity enchantment you can get in Pets GO at the time of writing.

The Forge Machine is unlocked using 8 million coins via the Mining tile in the Upgrade Tree. | Image credit: BIG Games Pets/Roblox/VG247

The Forge Machine is unlocked via the Mining tile in the Upgrade Tree. It’s in the lower right of the skill tree, near More Ore Points, and costs 8 million Coins to unlock.

You can then apply these enchantments to your pickaxes to upgrade the tools capabilities. This might mean faster mining, more damage, increased item drops, or more.

