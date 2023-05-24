Pet Capsules Simulator is a new Roblox game where you collect and train a huge array of cute and cuddly creatures. There are over 100 pets you can collect, and you'll pull on in-game gacha (aka capsule toy) machines to get new pets.

Once you get a new pet you can use them to break open and access the boxes and piles of coins that are scattered around the game's map. This currency is crucial as you'll need it to unlock new areas or pull for new characters. If you need a hand getting started make sure you redeem some Pet Capsules Simulator codes which offer free coins and powerful, rare pets which will help make things much easier.

Working Pet Capsules Simulator codes

megasecret - Mega Cat Pet

- Mega Cat Pet freemega - Mega Dog Pet

- Mega Dog Pet PET – 250 coins

– 250 coins LIKED – 250 coins

– 250 coins Release – 250 coins

Expired Pet Capsules Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Pet Capsules Simulator.

How to redeem Pet Capsules Simulator codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Pet Capsules Simulator? Here's how:

Launch Pet Capsules Simulator in Roblox. Once in game head towards the Free-To-Play Shop. Next to it is a sign with a blue circle that says "Have a Code?" Step into this blue circle and a Codes menu will appear. Type a code into the text box and press the Submit button.

If you entered in an active code a treasure sack with a star on it will spawn nearby. Simply walk into it to access the loot hidden inside. If you've redeemed a code for coins then the coins will scatter around you and you'll have to collect them.

If you get an error message after typing in a code then that means it's no longer active. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so if you see one you like the look of for Pet Capsules Simulator make sure you redeem it quickly.

