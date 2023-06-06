One Shot codes for June 2023

One Shot is a new Roblox game based on the hit anime One Punch Man. At the start you're given a random ability which defines your character's superhuman skill. Then, it's up to you whether you'll play as a villain or a hero as you take on quests, battle enemies and increase your character's reputation in-game.

Whichever path you choose, unlike Saitama in the anime, you won't need to do 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups and 100 press-ups each day to get powerful. You can simply redeem some One Shot codes if you want to power up your character. Codes typically offer free Yen and Spins which can be used to purchase in-game items or spin for new abilities.

Working One Shot codes

NewUpdate – 100,000 Yen

– 100,000 Yen Samurai – 500,000 Yen

Expired One Shot codes

Welcome

StressTest

OneShotFansWhenCodeDelayedBy1Second

MetalBat

Melih

MetalBatSoon

1Mvisits

Big5.5k

Sub2Infernasu123

TheDeepIsCalling

OneShot

Soon

Blablibloubla

Aegnored

Gappy

1250LIKES

iDrinkPepsi24/7

TheDemonTime

RamonRanom123

RELEASE

Ramadan

Ramadan2

How to redeem One Shot codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in One Shot? Here's how:

Launch One Shot in Roblox. Click on the chat box in the top left corner. Type !code and then a space and then the code you want to redeem. An example of this would be !code NewUpdate. Then, press the Enter key.

If you entered in an active code a notification will flash on screen saying "redeeming code". You'll have to wait a little bit and then the goodies included with the code will be credited to your account. If you get an error message instead, then that means the code is unfortunately no longer working. Codes for One Shot are time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of make sure you redeem it quickly.

