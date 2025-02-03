Octopus Game codes for February 2025

Octopus Game is a Squid Game-inspired Roblox survival game that’s all about bringing the minigames from the show to life. In it, you’ll collect rare outfits and weapons as you compete against up to 75 other players in games such as Red Light Green Light and Glass Bridge.

Cases for new skins and weapons are pretty pricey, but luckily, you can use Octopus Game codes to stock up on free cash as well as entirely free cases. Developer Jex Games typically shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you so you can get right back to (hopefully!) surviving in Octopus Game.

All working Octopus Game codes

500KGROUPMEMBERS : $500k, 1 Outfit Case #1

: $500k, 1 Outfit Case #1 FREEMONEY1 : $350k

: $350k FREESKINS1: 1 Case #1

All expired Octopus Game codes

SOSOSORRYFORTHEBUGS

How do I redeem codes in Octopus Game?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Octopus Game? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Octopus Game in Roblox. Click the "Shop" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Jex Games/VG247 Scroll down to the bottom of the menu that pops up. Enter your code into the field and hit Redeem. Image credit: Jex Games/VG247

