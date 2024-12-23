Skip to main content

Notoriety codes for December 2024

Help for your next heist!

Artwork for the Roblox game Notoriety, showing a group of Roblox characters wearing masks and holding guns.
Image credit: Moonstone Games
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Published on

Notoriety is a licensed Roblox game that lets you join the PAYDAY crew on action-packed heists. In this game, you’ll pick between different contracts, team up with friends (or strangers), plan your loadout and crew, and steal as much as you can.

Between mask-filled Safes, difficult Contracts, and even the occasional Badge, there are lots of goodies to earn in Notoriety. Luckily, you can stock up on plenty of all of these (not to mention hundreds of thousands of dollars in Cash) by using Notoriety codes.

It’s been a little while since the game’s developers have shared new codes in the game’s official Discord server, so we’ve done all the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired Notoriety code right here. Good luck on your next heist!

Working Notoriety codes

  • NEXT: 100,000 Cash
  • HOTSAUCE: Top Secret Badge
  • BANKSY: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract
  • TRANSPORT: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Transport Contract
  • D4RKN1NJARX: 500,000 Cash
  • ROBBER: 5,000 Cash
  • WHATADEAL: 600,000
  • NIGHTTIME: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Haunted Forest Contract
  • TEST: 1 Cardboard ‘Safe’
  • NINJA: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract
  • ONEHUNDREDK: 100,000 Cash
  • MUTATION: 2 Mutation Points
  • HELLODARKNESS: 1 Normal Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract
  • GUNUPDATE: 2 Diamond Safes
  • 100M: 3 Ruby Safes
  • DOWNTOWN: 1 Normal Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract
  • SHINYSAFE: 1 Diamond Safe

Expired Notoriety codes

  • MEDIC
  • FAVORITE
  • BIGBANK

How do I redeem codes in Notoriety?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Notoriety? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Notoriety in Roblox.
  2. On the game’s title screen, click the "Store" button.
    3. A screenshot of Notoriety in Roblox showing the game's store button.
    Image credit: Moonstone Games/VG247
  3. Click the "Redeem Codes" button at the bottom of the menu.
    4. A screenshot of Notoriety in Roblox showing the game's codes button.
    Image credit: Moonstone Games/VG247
  4. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Redeem".
    5. A screenshot of Notoriety in Roblox showing the game's codes field.
    Image credit: Moonstone Games/VG247

