Notoriety codes for December 2024

Notoriety is a licensed Roblox game that lets you join the PAYDAY crew on action-packed heists. In this game, you’ll pick between different contracts, team up with friends (or strangers), plan your loadout and crew, and steal as much as you can.

Between mask-filled Safes, difficult Contracts, and even the occasional Badge, there are lots of goodies to earn in Notoriety. Luckily, you can stock up on plenty of all of these (not to mention hundreds of thousands of dollars in Cash) by using Notoriety codes.

It’s been a little while since the game’s developers have shared new codes in the game’s official Discord server, so we’ve done all the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired Notoriety code right here. Good luck on your next heist!

Working Notoriety codes

NEXT : 100,000 Cash

: 100,000 Cash HOTSAUCE : Top Secret Badge

: Top Secret Badge BANKSY : 1 Nightmare Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract

: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract TRANSPORT : 1 Nightmare Difficulty Transport Contract

: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Transport Contract D4RKN1NJARX : 500,000 Cash

: 500,000 Cash ROBBER : 5,000 Cash

: 5,000 Cash WHATADEAL : 600,000

: 600,000 NIGHTTIME : 1 Nightmare Difficulty Haunted Forest Contract

: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Haunted Forest Contract TEST : 1 Cardboard ‘Safe’

: 1 Cardboard ‘Safe’ NINJA : 1 Nightmare Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract

: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract ONEHUNDREDK : 100,000 Cash

: 100,000 Cash MUTATION : 2 Mutation Points

: 2 Mutation Points HELLODARKNESS : 1 Normal Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract

: 1 Normal Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract GUNUPDATE : 2 Diamond Safes

: 2 Diamond Safes 100M : 3 Ruby Safes

: 3 Ruby Safes DOWNTOWN : 1 Normal Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract

: 1 Normal Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract SHINYSAFE: 1 Diamond Safe

Expired Notoriety codes

MEDIC

FAVORITE

BIGBANK

How do I redeem codes in Notoriety?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Notoriety? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Notoriety in Roblox. On the game’s title screen, click the "Store" button. Image credit: Moonstone Games/VG247 Click the "Redeem Codes" button at the bottom of the menu. Image credit: Moonstone Games/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Redeem". Image credit: Moonstone Games/VG247

