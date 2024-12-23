Notoriety codes for December 2024
Help for your next heist!
Notoriety is a licensed Roblox game that lets you join the PAYDAY crew on action-packed heists. In this game, you’ll pick between different contracts, team up with friends (or strangers), plan your loadout and crew, and steal as much as you can.
Between mask-filled Safes, difficult Contracts, and even the occasional Badge, there are lots of goodies to earn in Notoriety. Luckily, you can stock up on plenty of all of these (not to mention hundreds of thousands of dollars in Cash) by using Notoriety codes.
It’s been a little while since the game’s developers have shared new codes in the game’s official Discord server, so we’ve done all the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired Notoriety code right here. Good luck on your next heist!
Working Notoriety codes
- NEXT: 100,000 Cash
- HOTSAUCE: Top Secret Badge
- BANKSY: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract
- TRANSPORT: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Transport Contract
- D4RKN1NJARX: 500,000 Cash
- ROBBER: 5,000 Cash
- WHATADEAL: 600,000
- NIGHTTIME: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Haunted Forest Contract
- TEST: 1 Cardboard ‘Safe’
- NINJA: 1 Nightmare Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract
- ONEHUNDREDK: 100,000 Cash
- MUTATION: 2 Mutation Points
- HELLODARKNESS: 1 Normal Difficulty Shadow Raid Contract
- GUNUPDATE: 2 Diamond Safes
- 100M: 3 Ruby Safes
- DOWNTOWN: 1 Normal Difficulty Downtown Bank Contract
- SHINYSAFE: 1 Diamond Safe
Expired Notoriety codes
- MEDIC
- FAVORITE
- BIGBANK
How do I redeem codes in Notoriety?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Notoriety? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Notoriety in Roblox.
- On the game’s title screen, click the "Store" button.
- Click the "Redeem Codes" button at the bottom of the menu.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Redeem".
