Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes for October 2024

You won't have to be sneaky to get these rewards!

Artwork for the Roblox game Ninjitsu: Master of Elements, showing a gray-haired, Robloxified ninja warrior doing tai chi.
Image credit: Apex | Studios
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Ninjitsu: Master of Elements is a Roblox RPG that’s inspired by Ninjago. In this game, you’ll pick a race, take on quests, master elemental skills, and train to be the best ninja around.

There are quite a few resources you’ll need to level up your ninja skills, and a few of them can be tricky to earn in-game. Luckily, you can use Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes to stock up on things like Locking Stones, Chests, and Refund Stats.

Developer Apex | Studios normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Ninjitsu: Master of Elements code right here so you can get back to the ninja grind.

All working Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes

  • talent fix: 2 Refund Stats
  • Ninjitsu: 2 Refund Stats
  • locking stone: 10 Locking Stones
  • chest: 1 Epic Chest
  • talent: 2 Refund Stats
  • weapon upgrade: 100 Elemental Shard Lv. 1, 100 Elemental Shard Lv. 2
  • lightning: 1 Rare Chest
  • MOE2024: 1 Random Scroll, 1 Epic Chest

All expired Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes

Ninjitsu: Master of Elements doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Ninjitsu: Master of Elements?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Ninjitsu: Master of Elements? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Ninjitsu: Master of Elements in Roblox.
  2. Click the Code button near the top left corner of your screen.
    3. A screenshot of Ninjitsu: Master of Elements in Roblox showing the game's codes button.
    Image credit: Apex | Studios/VG247
  3. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Claim.
    4. A screenshot of Ninjitsu: Master of Elements in Roblox showing the game's codes page.
    Image credit: Apex | Studios/VG247

On the hunt for codes for other popular Roblox games? Head to our codes guides for Fruit Battlegrounds, Anime Spirits, Ijul Piece 2, Gym League, and Z Piece.

