Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes for October 2024
You won't have to be sneaky to get these rewards!
Ninjitsu: Master of Elements is a Roblox RPG that’s inspired by Ninjago. In this game, you’ll pick a race, take on quests, master elemental skills, and train to be the best ninja around.
There are quite a few resources you’ll need to level up your ninja skills, and a few of them can be tricky to earn in-game. Luckily, you can use Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes to stock up on things like Locking Stones, Chests, and Refund Stats.
Developer Apex | Studios normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Ninjitsu: Master of Elements code right here so you can get back to the ninja grind.
All working Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes
- talent fix: 2 Refund Stats
- Ninjitsu: 2 Refund Stats
- locking stone: 10 Locking Stones
- chest: 1 Epic Chest
- talent: 2 Refund Stats
- weapon upgrade: 100 Elemental Shard Lv. 1, 100 Elemental Shard Lv. 2
- lightning: 1 Rare Chest
- MOE2024: 1 Random Scroll, 1 Epic Chest
All expired Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes
Ninjitsu: Master of Elements doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!
How do I redeem codes in Ninjitsu: Master of Elements?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Ninjitsu: Master of Elements? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Ninjitsu: Master of Elements in Roblox.
- Click the Code button near the top left corner of your screen.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Claim.
