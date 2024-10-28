Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes for October 2024

Ninjitsu: Master of Elements is a Roblox RPG that’s inspired by Ninjago. In this game, you’ll pick a race, take on quests, master elemental skills, and train to be the best ninja around.

There are quite a few resources you’ll need to level up your ninja skills, and a few of them can be tricky to earn in-game. Luckily, you can use Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes to stock up on things like Locking Stones, Chests, and Refund Stats.

Developer Apex | Studios normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Ninjitsu: Master of Elements code right here so you can get back to the ninja grind.

All working Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes

talent fix : 2 Refund Stats

: 2 Refund Stats Ninjitsu : 2 Refund Stats

: 2 Refund Stats locking stone : 10 Locking Stones

: 10 Locking Stones chest : 1 Epic Chest

: 1 Epic Chest talent : 2 Refund Stats

: 2 Refund Stats weapon upgrade : 100 Elemental Shard Lv. 1, 100 Elemental Shard Lv. 2

: 100 Elemental Shard Lv. 1, 100 Elemental Shard Lv. 2 lightning : 1 Rare Chest

: 1 Rare Chest MOE2024: 1 Random Scroll, 1 Epic Chest

All expired Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes

Ninjitsu: Master of Elements doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Ninjitsu: Master of Elements?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Ninjitsu: Master of Elements? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Ninjitsu: Master of Elements in Roblox. Click the Code button near the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Apex | Studios/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Claim. Image credit: Apex | Studios/VG247

