Ninja Time codes for February 2025
Get free spins and build your Naruto-inspired ninja!
Ninja Time is a Roblox RPG inspired by the iconic anime series Naruto. Follow in the footsteps of the hero of the Shonen Jump series, Naruto Uzumaki, and train to become the strongest ninja in your village.
The open-world RPG offers a huge and detailed world to explore, and plenty of quests to test your budding ninja against. If you find yourself struggling at any point, you can use some Ninja Time codes to get free spins so you can customize your character.
Developer The Time of Games usually shares these codes in the game's official Discord server, but to help you out we've rounded up all the latest Ninja Time codes so you can focus on building the Naruto-inspired hero of your dreams.
Working Ninja Time codes
- MAYBEPERFORMANCE: 6 Clan Tokens, 6 Family Tokens, 6 Element Tokens
- 55KLIKES: 6 Clan Tokens, 6 Family Tokens, 6 Element Tokens
- MORENPCFIXES: 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens
- BYTE1K: 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens
- BYTE2K: 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens
- 10M: 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens
- 9M: 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens
- 8M: 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens
- SORRYFORTROUBLE: 30 Clan Tokens, 15 Family Tokens, 8 Element Tokens
- MOBILEMOUNTS: 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens
- ILOVEMOBILES: 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens
- DATARECONCILE: 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens
- MOREMOBILESFIX!: 10 Clan Tokens, 10 Family Tokens
- STFIX: 30 Clan Tokens, 15 Family Tokens
- THX100KFAV: 5 Family Tokens
- THX100KDISC: 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Element Tokens
- RELEASE: 30 Clan Tokens, 10 Family Tokens, 15 Element Tokens
Expired Ninja Time codes
Ninja Time only launched recently, so right now there are no expired codes for the Roblox game. If any of the codes for the experience stop working we'll update this page.
How do I redeem codes in Ninja Time?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Ninja Time? Here's what you need to do:
- Launch Ninja Time in Roblox.
- Create your character and then choose "Play" from the main menu.
- Once you drop in-game select the "Menu" button at the top of your screen.
- Then, choose "Extra Menu".
- Select "Codes" next.
- In the "Codes" menu type a code into the textbox and press the "Redeem" button.
If the code you entered is active "Success" will flash up in the textbox in the codes menu in green text.
