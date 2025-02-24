Ninja Time codes for February 2025

Ninja Time is a Roblox RPG inspired by the iconic anime series Naruto. Follow in the footsteps of the hero of the Shonen Jump series, Naruto Uzumaki, and train to become the strongest ninja in your village.

The open-world RPG offers a huge and detailed world to explore, and plenty of quests to test your budding ninja against. If you find yourself struggling at any point, you can use some Ninja Time codes to get free spins so you can customize your character.

Developer The Time of Games usually shares these codes in the game's official Discord server, but to help you out we've rounded up all the latest Ninja Time codes so you can focus on building the Naruto-inspired hero of your dreams.

Working Ninja Time codes

MAYBEPERFORMANCE : 6 Clan Tokens, 6 Family Tokens, 6 Element Tokens

: 6 Clan Tokens, 6 Family Tokens, 6 Element Tokens 55KLIKES : 6 Clan Tokens, 6 Family Tokens, 6 Element Tokens

: 6 Clan Tokens, 6 Family Tokens, 6 Element Tokens MORENPCFIXES : 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens

: 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens BYTE1K : 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens

: 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens BYTE2K : 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens

: 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens 10M : 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens

: 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens 9M : 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens

: 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens 8M : 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens

: 8 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens SORRYFORTROUBLE : 30 Clan Tokens, 15 Family Tokens, 8 Element Tokens

: 30 Clan Tokens, 15 Family Tokens, 8 Element Tokens MOBILEMOUNTS : 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens

: 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens ILOVEMOBILES : 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens

: 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens DATARECONCILE : 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens

: 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Family Tokens, 5 Element Tokens MOREMOBILESFIX! : 10 Clan Tokens, 10 Family Tokens

: 10 Clan Tokens, 10 Family Tokens STFIX : 30 Clan Tokens, 15 Family Tokens

: 30 Clan Tokens, 15 Family Tokens THX100KFAV : 5 Family Tokens

: 5 Family Tokens THX100KDISC : 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Element Tokens

: 5 Clan Tokens, 5 Element Tokens RELEASE: 30 Clan Tokens, 10 Family Tokens, 15 Element Tokens

Expired Ninja Time codes

Ninja Time only launched recently, so right now there are no expired codes for the Roblox game. If any of the codes for the experience stop working we'll update this page.

How do I redeem codes in Ninja Time?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Ninja Time? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Ninja Time in Roblox. Create your character and then choose "Play" from the main menu. Image credit: The Time of Games / VG247 Once you drop in-game select the "Menu" button at the top of your screen. Image credit: The Time of Games / VG247 Then, choose "Extra Menu". Image credit: The Time of Games / VG247 Select "Codes" next. Image credit: The Time of Games / VG247 In the "Codes" menu type a code into the textbox and press the "Redeem" button. Image credit: The Time of Games / VG247

If the code you entered is active "Success" will flash up in the textbox in the codes menu in green text.

