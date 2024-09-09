Multiverse Tower Defense codes for September 2024

9th September 2024: We added the latest MTD codes

Multiverse Tower Defense is an anime-themed Roblox tower defense game all about summoning characters from popular anime series like One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, and My Hero Academia. Once you’ve summoned to your heart’s delight, you can evolve your heroes, play raids or the game’s story mode, and work your way up the leaderboard.

If you’re short on Gems for your next big summoning session, you can luckily use Multiverse Tower Defense codes for quite a few free Gems along with other things like Rerolls and Coins. Development team Etherveil Studios usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server in celebration of player milestones and game updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every Multiverse Tower Defense code right here so you can get back to defending your base (and summoning).

Latest Multiverse Tower Defense codes

RaidBugged

WILLOFDELAY

2MVisits!

DOWNTIME

WNahid

SorryForShutdown

WelcomeToTheGame

1MVisits!

SorryForBugs

Release

KyoGoat

How do I redeem codes in Multiverse Tower Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Multiverse Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Multiverse Tower Defense in Roblox. Make sure you’ve hit level 10 ー codes won’t work before level 10. Click the Codes button on the right side of your screen. Enter your code into the field and hit Redeem.

