Mount RNG codes for October 2024
How to redeem Mount RNG codes in Roblox.
Mount RNG is a RNG-based Roblox game that’s all about rolling for rare mounts. In this game, you’ll roll over and over again to build your collection with mounts from everything from upcoming holidays to anime series like Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family.
As with all RNG games, getting rare mounts without spending hundreds of hours autorolling is tricky. If you want to boost your luck, you can use Mount RNG codes to stock up on things like Essences, Fast Scrolls, and Stars (and the occasional exclusive mount), all of which can help you grow your mount collection.
Developer TaleSun Studios usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate new updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Mount RNG code right here to save you some valuable rolling time.
All working Mount RNG codes
- SPOOKY13: 1 Fast Scroll
- RICHLIKETHAT: 12,000 Essences
- SORRYFLY: 1 Anime Key
- LIKES500LOL: 1 Star
- ANIMEISHERE: Bond Mount
- 1MILVISITS: Vergil Chair Mount
- 10KLIKES: 12,400 Essences
All expired Mount RNG codes
- SPOOKYAGAIN26
- CAPYBRINEKING
How do I redeem codes in Mount RNG?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Mount RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Mount RNG in Roblox.
- Click the 'Settings' button on the left side of your screen.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the menu that pops up.
- Enter your code into the field and hit the arrow button to confirm.
Looking for another RNG Roblox game to get a head start in? We've got you covered with our codes guides for Card RNG, Admin RNG, Dungeon RNG, Character RNG, and Unknown RNG.