Mount RNG codes for October 2024

Mount RNG is a RNG-based Roblox game that’s all about rolling for rare mounts. In this game, you’ll roll over and over again to build your collection with mounts from everything from upcoming holidays to anime series like Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family.

As with all RNG games, getting rare mounts without spending hundreds of hours autorolling is tricky. If you want to boost your luck, you can use Mount RNG codes to stock up on things like Essences, Fast Scrolls, and Stars (and the occasional exclusive mount), all of which can help you grow your mount collection.

Developer TaleSun Studios usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate new updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Mount RNG code right here to save you some valuable rolling time.

All working Mount RNG codes

SPOOKY13 : 1 Fast Scroll

: 1 Fast Scroll RICHLIKETHAT : 12,000 Essences

: 12,000 Essences SORRYFLY : 1 Anime Key

: 1 Anime Key LIKES500LOL : 1 Star

: 1 Star ANIMEISHERE : Bond Mount

: Bond Mount 1MILVISITS : Vergil Chair Mount

: Vergil Chair Mount 10KLIKES: 12,400 Essences

All expired Mount RNG codes

SPOOKYAGAIN26

CAPYBRINEKING

How do I redeem codes in Mount RNG?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Mount RNG? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Mount RNG in Roblox. Click the 'Settings' button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/TaleSun Studios Scroll down to the bottom of the menu that pops up. Enter your code into the field and hit the arrow button to confirm. Image credit: VG247/TaleSun Studios

