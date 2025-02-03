Monster Evolution codes for February 2025

Monster Evolution is an incremental Roblox game that’s all about becoming the strongest monster around. In it, you’ll start off as a tiny blob that has to forage for food and work your way up to being a massive monster that fights to survive. Along the way, you’ll unlock new areas with tougher foes.

If you want to upgrade your monster’s build, you’ll need some serious Gems to open chests for accessories. Luckily, you can use Monster Evolution codes to stock up on quite a few Gems. Developer Kryptonite Productions typically shares these codes in its official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Monster Evolution code right here so you can get back to evolving.

All working Monster Evolution codes

UPDATE1 : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems 20KLIKES : 25 Gems

: 25 Gems 75KMEMBERS: 75 Gems

All expired Monster Evolution codes

1KMEMBERS

RELEASE

MONSTER

How do I redeem codes in Monster Evolution?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Monster Evolution? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Monster Evolution in Roblox. Click the game’s "Shop" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Kryptonite Productions/VG247 Click the blue "Codes" button at the top right corner of the menu that pops up (or scroll all the way to the right). Image credit: Kryptonite Productions/VG247 Enter your code into the field and hit "Redeem!" Image credit: Kryptonite Productions/VG247

