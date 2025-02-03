Monster Evolution codes for February 2025
Forage and fight your way to being the strongest monster around!
Monster Evolution is an incremental Roblox game that’s all about becoming the strongest monster around. In it, you’ll start off as a tiny blob that has to forage for food and work your way up to being a massive monster that fights to survive. Along the way, you’ll unlock new areas with tougher foes.
If you want to upgrade your monster’s build, you’ll need some serious Gems to open chests for accessories. Luckily, you can use Monster Evolution codes to stock up on quite a few Gems. Developer Kryptonite Productions typically shares these codes in its official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Monster Evolution code right here so you can get back to evolving.
All working Monster Evolution codes
- UPDATE1: 50 Gems
- 20KLIKES: 25 Gems
- 75KMEMBERS: 75 Gems
All expired Monster Evolution codes
- 1KMEMBERS
- RELEASE
- MONSTER
How do I redeem codes in Monster Evolution?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Monster Evolution? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Monster Evolution in Roblox.
- Click the game’s "Shop" button on the left side of your screen.
- Click the blue "Codes" button at the top right corner of the menu that pops up (or scroll all the way to the right).
- Enter your code into the field and hit "Redeem!"
Looking for more Roblox codes? Head to our guides for other popular games like Weapon Fighting Simulator, Horse Race, Dig It, Bee Masters Simulator, and Blades and Buffoonery.