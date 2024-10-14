MMA Legends codes for October 2024

MMA Legends is a Roblox fighting game that's all about mastering the fighting style of your choice. In this game, you’ll pick between 12 different fighting styles (with some inspired by real fighters and others inspired by anime), customize your character with some snazzy gloves and emotes, and take on friends and strangers in the ring as other players watch.

If you’re hoping to deck out your character to flex on other players, you’ll need some serious in-game cash, which is hard to get (especially as a newer player). Luckily, you can use MMA Legends codes to stock up on free Cash, which will help you spin for fighting styles as well as crack open some cosmetic crates.

The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s Discord server or directly onto the game’s Roblox page to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired MMA Legends code right here.

All working MMA Legends codes

30kLikes : Rewards, need 1 Win to claim

: Rewards, need 1 Win to claim 40kLikes : Rewards, need 3 Wins to claim

: Rewards, need 3 Wins to claim 50kLikes : Rewards, need 3 Wins to claim

: Rewards, need 3 Wins to claim 60kLikes: Rewards, need 3 Wins to claim

All expired MMA Legends codes

RELEASE

15kLikes

5kLikes

10kFavorites

How do I redeem codes in MMA Legends?

Not sure how to redeem codes in MMA Legends? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Like MMA Legends and join the game’s official group on Roblox (you won’t be able to redeem codes without doing this!). Launch MMA Legends in Roblox. Click the 'Rewards' button on the right side of your screen. Image credit: MMA Legends/VG247 Scroll down to the bottom of the menu that pops up. Enter your code into the field at the bottom of the menu and hit 'Redeem'. Image credit: MMA Legends/VG247

