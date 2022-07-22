July 22nd, 2022: We checked for new codes.

Minion Simulator is the Roblox game where you can get a horde or even a legion of loyal followers to help you with your schemes and goals. The aim of the game is to mine Gems to buy more minions. You need to find Gems to round out your character roster as the more minions you have, the easier it is to find lots of Gems. However, it can take some time to get enough of them to begin your army, and that's where codes come in.

Minion Simulator codes gives you a ton of rewards such as Gems and Boosters. The Gems themselves are useful as they are how you can purchase items and upgrade your loyal minions, but the boosters are just as good too. The boosters are an easy way to increase your inventory with very little effort. The developers, Liftoff Games!, release codes to celebrate game milestones so make sure to check here regularly to see what's new.

Working Minion Simulator Codes

LIKE500 - 5,000 Gems

- 5,000 Gems LIKE750 - 5,000 Gems

- 5,000 Gems LIKE2000 - Triple Gems Booster

- Triple Gems Booster LIKE5000 - 2x Super Lucky Booster

- 2x Super Lucky Booster LIKE10K - Super Lucky and Triple Gems Booster

- Super Lucky and Triple Gems Booster TWITTER1K - Triple Gems Booster

- Triple Gems Booster TWITTER2K - Super Lucky Booster

Expired Minion Simulator Codes

LAUNCH - Super Lucky and Triple Gem Booster

- Super Lucky and Triple Gem Booster LIKE250 - 3,000 Gems, Triple Gem Booster

How do I redeem codes in Minion Simulator?

Once you've decided which codes you want to redeem in Minion Simulator, you'll need to follow these simple steps:

Launch Minion Simulator Enter the main game Click on the Shop on the left side of the screen (the small basket icon) Scroll down the shop until you see 'Redeem Codes' Click on the 'Redeem' button Type or copy your chosen code into the text box that appears Click 'Redeem' to get your rewards!

