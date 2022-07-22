Minion Simulator Codes: Free Gems and Boosts (July 2022)Time to become the Supreme Leader.
Minion Simulator is the Roblox game where you can get a horde or even a legion of loyal followers to help you with your schemes and goals. The aim of the game is to mine Gems to buy more minions. You need to find Gems to round out your character roster as the more minions you have, the easier it is to find lots of Gems. However, it can take some time to get enough of them to begin your army, and that's where codes come in.
Minion Simulator codes gives you a ton of rewards such as Gems and Boosters. The Gems themselves are useful as they are how you can purchase items and upgrade your loyal minions, but the boosters are just as good too. The boosters are an easy way to increase your inventory with very little effort. The developers, Liftoff Games!, release codes to celebrate game milestones so make sure to check here regularly to see what's new.
Working Minion Simulator Codes
- LIKE500 - 5,000 Gems
- LIKE750 - 5,000 Gems
- LIKE2000 - Triple Gems Booster
- LIKE5000 - 2x Super Lucky Booster
- LIKE10K - Super Lucky and Triple Gems Booster
- TWITTER1K - Triple Gems Booster
- TWITTER2K - Super Lucky Booster
Expired Minion Simulator Codes
- LAUNCH - Super Lucky and Triple Gem Booster
- LIKE250 - 3,000 Gems, Triple Gem Booster
How do I redeem codes in Minion Simulator?
Once you've decided which codes you want to redeem in Minion Simulator, you'll need to follow these simple steps:
- Launch Minion Simulator
- Enter the main game
- Click on the Shop on the left side of the screen (the small basket icon)
- Scroll down the shop until you see 'Redeem Codes'
- Click on the 'Redeem' button
- Type or copy your chosen code into the text box that appears
- Click 'Redeem' to get your rewards!
