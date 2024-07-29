Meme Sea codes for July 2024
Get new Powers with these Cash and Gems codes!
Inspired by Roblox’s One Piece game trend, Meme Sea is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll work your way through a main questline, take on raid bosses, and unlock new powers, all themed after some of the internet’s most popular memes (and you’ll even get to pick between Team Floppa and Team Cheems).
In Meme Sea, you can also take your chances on the game’s gacha system to earn rare powers. However, you’ll need quite a bit of cash to do so. If you’re short, you can luckily use Meme Sea codes to stock up on quite a lot of free cash and Gems. The developers typically share these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Meme Sea code right here to save you some time.
All working Meme Sea codes
- Update4: $400,000, 40 Gems
- 10MVisits: $1,000,000
- 10KLikes: 100 Gems
- 4KActive: $444,444, 444 Gems
- 10KMembers: 100 Gems
- 10KActive: $777,777, 777 Gems
- 20KActive: $850,000, 850 Gems
All expired Meme Sea codes
- 9MVisits
- 8MVisits
- ThankFor1KActive
- ThankFor100KVisits
- MemeSeaRelease
- ThankFor1KLikes
- ThankFor1MVisits
- ThankFor2MVisits
- ThankFor3MVisits
- ThankFor4MVisits
- ThankFor200KVisits
How do I redeem codes in Meme Sea?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Meme Sea? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Meme Sea in Roblox.
- Click the settings button on the left side of your screen.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the menu that pops up, enter your code into the field, and hit the arrow button to redeem it.
