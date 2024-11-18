Marvel Omega codes for November 2024

Marvel Omega is a Roblox PVP game inspired by Marvel. In this game, you’ll collect characters like Iron Man, Wanda Maximoff, and Thor, explore a massive open world, and fight friends or strangers using different skillsets.

New characters in Marvel Omega can be pretty pricey, and it’s tricky to get Coins (especially as a new player). Luckily, there are plenty of Marvel Omega codes for free coins, and these codes just might net you enough to fund your next big character purchase.

The game’s development team usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Marvel Omega code right here so you can get back to mastering your new character’s powers.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Marvel Omega codes

latehalloween : 3,000 Coins

: 3,000 Coins taversia: 4,000 Coins

Expired Marvel Omega codes

Marvel Omega doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this list!

How do I redeem codes in Marvel Omega?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Marvel Omega? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Marvel Omega in Roblox. Click the blue "Codes" button on the title screen. Image credit: Marvel Omega/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit enter. Image credit: Marvel Omega/VG247

Looking for codes for other popular Roblox games? Head to our codes guides for Basketball Legends, Doodle World, Ice Fishing Simulator, RNG Odyssey, and Untitled Boxing Game.