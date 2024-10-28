Lost Souls codes for October 2024

Lost Souls is an open world Roblox action RPG. In this game, you’ll complete detailed quests, unlock a skill tree, craft resources, and fight off foes using powerful abilities.

Between the game’s crafting system and skill tree, you’ll need quite a few resources to progress in Lost Souls. Luckily, you can use Lost Souls codes to stock up on valuable currencies like Soul Crystals and Coins (and also the occasional free Potion).

Developer Hidden Studio normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server (and occasionally hides them within the game's world), but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Lost Souls code right here so you can get back to what’s important: becoming the strongest fighter around!

All working Lost Souls codes

blueprints : +10% Character EXP Potion Blueprint

: +10% Character EXP Potion Blueprint SpecialMastery : Small SM Mastery Potion Blueprint

: Small SM Mastery Potion Blueprint BattleArena : 100 Soul Crystals

: 100 Soul Crystals 500kVisits : 100 Soul Crystals

: 100 Soul Crystals 1kplayers : 50 Soul Crystals

: 50 Soul Crystals 4kplayers : 100 Soul Crystals, 1 +50% Character EXP Potion

: 100 Soul Crystals, 1 +50% Character EXP Potion business : 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals

: 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals mountain : 500 Coins, 50 Soul Crystals

: 500 Coins, 50 Soul Crystals theschool : 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals

: 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals release : 100 Soul Crystals

: 100 Soul Crystals thegate : 500 Coins, 50 Soul Crystals

: 500 Coins, 50 Soul Crystals hike : 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals

: 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals happyriver : 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals

: 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals mansion : 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals

: 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals soulcity : 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals

: 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals westVillage : 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals

: 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals eastVillage : 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals

: 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals crater: 500 Coins, 25 Soul Crystals

All expired Lost Souls codes

Lost Souls doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Lost Souls?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Lost Souls? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Lost Souls in Roblox. If you haven’t already, complete the first few steps of the tutorial until the UI unlocks. Click the coin button at the top of your screen (or hit F1). Image credit: Hidden Studio/VG247 Click the Settings tab to the left of the menu that pops up. Enter your code into the field at the top of the menu and hit Redeem. Image credit: Hidden Studio/VG247

