Roblox King Legacy: How to get Noir Pearl

How to get King Legacy’s Noir Pearls on Roblox is a process you’ll become closely familiar with over time. The material shows up as an upgrade material for several pieces of high-level armor, and while finding them isn’t exactly a gruelling endeavor, they aren’t just sitting out in the open, either. Once you do track down the right area, you might not even walk away with a Noir Pearl. Like with most things in King Legacy, there’s a chance you’ll get something else instead.

King Legacy Noir Pearl locations

Noir Pearl may appear in an area where you can find a regular pearl, and you have a quick way to get there as well. The locations are:

The Unearthly – first island in the Third Sea, use Dock 1 for fast travel

The Shallow – second island in the Third Sea, use Dock 2 for fast travel

Luma Grove – also in the Third Sea, labeled “Luma Grove” in the fast travel menu

Since Noir Pearl only shows up in the Third Sea, you'll need to get the Heart of the Sea and actually gain access to the Third Sea before you can start farming them.

On The Unearthly and The Shallow, Noir Pearl may spawn at the base of the tall, green coral shaped rocks, though on Luma Grove, you’ll find a cluster of three opposite of the NPC there.

“May spawn” is the operative phrase in that sentence, though, as there’s a high chance you’ll just find regular pearls. You can distinguish between the two by their color. True to the name, Noir Pearls are black, while regular pearls are white.

When you do get lucky and end up with a Noir Pearl, there’s also a chance it might break while you harvest it. Some players believe you can get around that breakage possibility by pressing and releasing “E” and then pressing it again until you finish harvesting the pearl. However, that may just be a fortunate coincidence, as it didn’t always work for us.

Noir Pearl is an untradeable item, so you’ll have to track them down yourself if you want them.

Noir Pearl respawn times

From our testing and the community's experience, it seems like Noir Pearls always respawn after a real-world hour, so even though your chances of getting an intact Noir Pearl are low, you don't have to wait too long to try again.

What is Noir Pearl for in King Legacy?

You need Noir Pearl to upgrade the Abyss Tyrant Armor – King Legacy’s new best armor set as of Update 7 – but it has other crafting uses as well. Most of the game’s new stones, including the Poison Stone, Dark Stone, and Charm Stone, require three Noir Pearls to craft. Considering the advantages you get by applying these stones to your weapon, it’s worth keeping several on hand, even if you don’t use the Abyss Tyrant Armor.

