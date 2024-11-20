Roblox King Legacy: How to get Heart of the Sea

Getting King Legacy’s Heart of the Sea on Roblox involves a fair bit of grinding for materials, but it’s worth the hassle if you want to get the Saber V2 weapon. And you defnitely do want Saber V2, since it makes exploring the Third Sea and beyond safer and much less of a hassle. You need Heart of the Sea to access the Third Sea anyway, so it works out nicely.

Our King Legacy Heart of the Sea guide explains where to find the item and what to do once you get it.

King Legacy: How to get Heart of the Sea

Heart of the Sea comes from a merchant in Fiore, a settlement in Second Sea. It’s impossible to miss, since the settlement in question is perched high on a rocky hill. Head inside, and to your left, you’ll see a trap door in the ceiling. Jump or fly through that, land, and speak to the person inside.

They have a Heart of the Sea, but you’ll have to trade several items to get it.

Heart of the Sea requires:

50 logs

50 fresh fish

10 bone piles

1 Sea King’s Blood

15 Angelic Feather

10 Undead Ooze

You might already have everything you need, depending on how much you’ve explored and how much patience you have. All the necessary items have low drop rates, so you may need to defeat multiple enemies and chop down dozens of trees to get what you’re after.

Logs come from attacking and breaking trees, while fresh fish have a low chance of dropping when you defeat Fishman enemies on Fishman Island. Visiting Fishman Island is a solid idea anyway, since you can pick up a new fighting style there.

Pile of Bones have a decent chance of dropping from skeleton enemies. You’ll find these on the ghost ship or Skull Island in the Second Sea. Angelic Feathers come from enemies on Sky Island in the First Sea, and Undead Ooze has a small chance of turning up when you defeat zombies on Zombie Island.

The most challenging item is Sea King’s Blood, which, as you can probably guess, comes from the Sea King boss. The Sea King is one of King Legacy’s most challenging foes, with nearly 2 million HP and a range of powerful attacks. Defeating it is no guarantee you’ll end up with Sea King’s Blood, either, so it may take multiple fights. The Sea King spawns once per hour, so you won’t have to wait terribly long to try again, at least.

What to do with Heart of the Sea

Once you have Heart of the Sea, take it to the Mystery Altar, and interact with the glowing yellow symbol there. This action summons Kraken Tentacles, a new boss that you have to defeat within six minutes. Tempting as it may be to get friends to help, only the person who summons the Kraken Tentacle can damage them, so you’re on your own.

Track down the Unearthly Guardian once you arrive in the Third Sea, and they’ll task you with defeating the Saber Lord at the Castle. Report your victory once you’ve finished, and you’ll get the exceptionally powerful Saber V2 sword.

