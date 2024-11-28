Roblox King Legacy: How to get Crab Armor

King Legacy’s Crab Armor on Roblox is a hot commodity and for good reason. Its extra bonuses are perfectly suited for PvP play, with damage reduction and a hefty HP boost, and like most things worth getting in King Legacy, getting hold of the crab armor is a bit of a pain.

Our King Legacy crab armor guide explains how to get this set and breaks down the trouble you can expect to put up with along the way.

King Legacy: How to get Crab Armor

You can get crab armor, or Crustacean Armor, to use its official name, in two ways, and both of them are grindy endeavors with low chances of getting what you want. The first involves King Legacy’s raids, specifically the hard raids. You’ll fight the Eldritch Crab in a hard raid’s fifth raid, and there’s a low chance you might end up with the crab armor when you defeat it. Hard mode raids only include bosses, instead of enemy mobs, and unless you’re at a high level with good equipment, you’ll want to try challenging them with other players.

You can re-challenge a raid at any time, though since the Eldritch Crab is in the fifth, and last, wave, you should plan on these attempts taking roughly half an hour or so.

The second method takes longer and involves defeating the Deepsea Crusher. The Deepsea Crusher is a boss that may appear when a sea event occurs. These happen once every 90 minutes or so, but there are three other bosses that could appear for any given sea event. As far as we can tell, there’s no way to influence or predict whether a Deepsea Crusher will show up.

The Deepsea Crusher has a very low chance of dropping King Legacy’s Crab Armor. You may get Fortune Tales or, less likely, an Abyssal Crab Axe. There’s a higher chance of your reward being crab meat, and you might get nothing special at all.

A message appears that reads “there is something unusual in the sea” when a sea event starts, and even if you don’t get the crab armor, you’ll still end up with gems and XP after your victory.

