Jujutsu Piece codes for October 2024

How to redeem Jujutsu Piece codes in Roblox.

Artwork for the Roblox game Jujutsu Piece, showing an anime-inspired character fighting a monster.
Image credit: Jujutsu Piece Studio
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Jujutsu Piece is an anime-inspired Roblox game that’s a neat crossover between Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece. In this game, you’ll spin to decide your race and clan, unlock flashy new abilities, and train to build up your stats.

Stats are quite valuable in Jujutsu Piece, and quite a few of them are decided by random spins. Luckily, you can use Jujutsu Piece codes to stock up on things like Race and Clan Spins, EXP Boosts, and Points Resets, all of which will help you tailor your character’s build to your liking.

Developers usually post these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones and new updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you right here! Here are all the current and expired Jujutsu Piece codes you’ll need to refine your stats.

All working Jujutsu Piece codes

  • AlphaReset: 1 Points Reset
  • 5MVistsss: 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes)
  • 25KHeatsLoveyouall: 10 Clan Spins
  • 17KLikesNicee: 10 Race Spins
  • UPD1Part2: 1 Points Reset
  • Rikaaaaaa: 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes)

All expired Jujutsu Piece codes

  • Alpha
  • SteveBLX
  • Rahumi2M
  • Xeno
  • 100LikesMwah
  • 100FavCrazy
  • 250SOfast
  • 300FavCrazy
  • 10KVisitsDa
  • 500Likoo
  • 750Fav
  • 75KVis
  • 1KLikessss
  • 1and5KHearts
  • 100KVISTS
  • 3500Heart
  • 300KVISTS
  • 2KLIKESIWOWWW
  • 500KVisitsHWow
  • 3KLikes
  • 4KCCus
  • 4KLikes
  • 1MVists
  • Update1Part1
  • SorryForTojiDelay
  • 5KLikesOmg
  • 7and5KLikesAmazingo
  • Jackpot
  • 10KFavoritePurpleThunder
  • 2And5MVisits10DaysWow
  • 10KLikesWowwy
  • 4KOnXNiceAmineZribi6
  • 12500Likoooo
  • 3MWOWWWW
  • 4MVisitNice
  • 15KLikesss
  • 25KHearts

How do I redeem codes in Jujutsu Piece?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Jujutsu Piece? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Jujutsu Piece in Roblox.
  2. Click the 'Menu' button on the left side of your screen.
    3. Arrow pointing at the menu button in the Roblox game Jujutsu Piece.
    Image credit: VG247/Jujutsu Piece Studio
  3. Click the gift box icon that pops up.
    4. Arrow pointing at the gift box icon in the Roblox game Jujutsu Piece.
    Image credit: VG247/Jujutsu Piece Studio
  4. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Redeem'.
    5. Arrow pointing at the codes button in the Roblox game Jujutsu Piece.
    Image credit: VG247/Jujutsu Piece Studio

