Jujutsu Piece codes for October 2024

Jujutsu Piece is an anime-inspired Roblox game that’s a neat crossover between Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece. In this game, you’ll spin to decide your race and clan, unlock flashy new abilities, and train to build up your stats.

Stats are quite valuable in Jujutsu Piece, and quite a few of them are decided by random spins. Luckily, you can use Jujutsu Piece codes to stock up on things like Race and Clan Spins, EXP Boosts, and Points Resets, all of which will help you tailor your character’s build to your liking.

Developers usually post these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones and new updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you right here! Here are all the current and expired Jujutsu Piece codes you’ll need to refine your stats.

All working Jujutsu Piece codes

AlphaReset : 1 Points Reset

: 1 Points Reset 5MVistsss : 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes)

: 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes) 25KHeatsLoveyouall : 10 Clan Spins

: 10 Clan Spins 17KLikesNicee : 10 Race Spins

: 10 Race Spins UPD1Part2 : 1 Points Reset

: 1 Points Reset Rikaaaaaa: 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes)

All expired Jujutsu Piece codes

Alpha

SteveBLX

Rahumi2M

Xeno

100LikesMwah

100FavCrazy

250SOfast

300FavCrazy

10KVisitsDa

500Likoo

750Fav

75KVis

1KLikessss

1and5KHearts

100KVISTS

3500Heart

300KVISTS

2KLIKESIWOWWW

500KVisitsHWow

3KLikes

4KCCus

4KLikes

1MVists

Update1Part1

SorryForTojiDelay

5KLikesOmg

7and5KLikesAmazingo

Jackpot

10KFavoritePurpleThunder

2And5MVisits10DaysWow

10KLikesWowwy

4KOnXNiceAmineZribi6

12500Likoooo

3MWOWWWW

4MVisitNice

15KLikesss

25KHearts

How do I redeem codes in Jujutsu Piece?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Jujutsu Piece? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Jujutsu Piece in Roblox. Click the 'Menu' button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Jujutsu Piece Studio Click the gift box icon that pops up. Image credit: VG247/Jujutsu Piece Studio Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit 'Redeem'. Image credit: VG247/Jujutsu Piece Studio

