Jujutsu Odyssey codes February 2025

Jujutsu Odyssey is a Roblox RPG inspired by the popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. It joins plenty of other experiences based on the hit Shonen Jump saga on the platform, including Jujutsu Infinite and Jujutsu Shenanigans.

Like these other Roblox games, in Jujutsu Odyssey players take control of a student at a Japanese high school that trains Sorcerers. You'll battle JJK's demonic Cursed Spirits, take on quests where you help other NPCs, and play through a campaign where your choices affect your adventure. If you're struggling, you can always use some Jujutsu Odyssey codes to earn lots of useful freebies.

Codes offer a variety of resources, including Clan spins which can be used to roll for new abilities. Jujutsu Odyssey codes are usually shared on the game's official Discord server by the developer c2 Products, but to save you time we've rounded up all the latest codes so you can focus on building the sorcerer of your dreams.

Working Jujutsu Odyssey codes

11KLIKESWEDIDIT : 110 Clan Spins

: 110 Clan Spins 17KLIKESCODE : 70 Clan Spins, Cursed Womb Notifier (1 hour)

: 70 Clan Spins, Cursed Womb Notifier (1 hour) 15KLIKESNICE : 50 Clan Spins

: 50 Clan Spins 6KLIKES : 35 Clan Spins

: 35 Clan Spins ALTAR : 25 Clan Spins

: 25 Clan Spins 500KVISITS : 25 Clan Spins, double EXP (1 hour)

: 25 Clan Spins, double EXP (1 hour) 60KMBRS : 20 Clan Spins, Cursed Energy Color Reroll

: 20 Clan Spins, Cursed Energy Color Reroll SHUTDOWNAGAIN : 10 Clan Spins

: 10 Clan Spins 2XCTWEEKEND : Cursed Womb Notifier (4 hours), double Mastery (1 hour), double EXP (1 hour)

: Cursed Womb Notifier (4 hours), double Mastery (1 hour), double EXP (1 hour) WOMBHUNT : Curse Womb Notifier (3 hours)

: Curse Womb Notifier (3 hours) 7KLIKES : CT Notifier (2 hours)

: CT Notifier (2 hours) CE_REROLL : Cursed Energy Color Reroll

: Cursed Energy Color Reroll LETSTRYFORSUKUNA : Reset Cursed Technique

: Reset Cursed Technique 5KLIKES : Reset Skill Points

: Reset Skill Points STATRE: Reset Stat Points

Expired Jujutsu Odyssey codes

13KLIKESWTHEN

2KLIKES

3KLIKES

EARLYSUPPORTERx2

HANAMI_CHOSO_NEXT_UPDATE

NEWREQS

ONEMORESHUT

OUTNOW

RELEASETIME

SHIFTLOCK

SHIFTLOCKNEW

WHATADELAYISOLD

WOO9KLIKES

How do I redeem codes in Jujutsu Odyssey?

Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming Jujutsu Odyssey codes:

Launch Jujutsu Odyssey in Roblox. Select the character profile you want to load. Image credit: c2 Products / VG247 On the main menu screen there's a textbox that says "Redeem code". Image credit: c2 Products / VG247 Type a code into the textbox and then press the "Claim" button. Image credit: c2 Products / VG247

That's it for our Jujutsu Odyssey codes guide. For help with other anime-inspired Roblox experiences, check out our pages for Blue Lock Rivals codes, Haikyuu Legends codes and Attack on Titan Revolution codes. If you need help with other popular Roblox games, we've also got lists of Fisch codes and Untitled Boxing Game codes.