Jujutsu Odyssey codes February 2025
Build your dream JJK character with these codes for free spins!
Jujutsu Odyssey is a Roblox RPG inspired by the popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. It joins plenty of other experiences based on the hit Shonen Jump saga on the platform, including Jujutsu Infinite and Jujutsu Shenanigans.
Like these other Roblox games, in Jujutsu Odyssey players take control of a student at a Japanese high school that trains Sorcerers. You'll battle JJK's demonic Cursed Spirits, take on quests where you help other NPCs, and play through a campaign where your choices affect your adventure. If you're struggling, you can always use some Jujutsu Odyssey codes to earn lots of useful freebies.
Codes offer a variety of resources, including Clan spins which can be used to roll for new abilities. Jujutsu Odyssey codes are usually shared on the game's official Discord server by the developer c2 Products, but to save you time we've rounded up all the latest codes so you can focus on building the sorcerer of your dreams.
Working Jujutsu Odyssey codes
- 11KLIKESWEDIDIT: 110 Clan Spins
- 17KLIKESCODE: 70 Clan Spins, Cursed Womb Notifier (1 hour)
- 15KLIKESNICE: 50 Clan Spins
- 6KLIKES: 35 Clan Spins
- ALTAR: 25 Clan Spins
- 500KVISITS: 25 Clan Spins, double EXP (1 hour)
- 60KMBRS: 20 Clan Spins, Cursed Energy Color Reroll
- SHUTDOWNAGAIN: 10 Clan Spins
- 2XCTWEEKEND: Cursed Womb Notifier (4 hours), double Mastery (1 hour), double EXP (1 hour)
- WOMBHUNT: Curse Womb Notifier (3 hours)
- 7KLIKES: CT Notifier (2 hours)
- CE_REROLL: Cursed Energy Color Reroll
- LETSTRYFORSUKUNA: Reset Cursed Technique
- 5KLIKES: Reset Skill Points
- STATRE: Reset Stat Points
Expired Jujutsu Odyssey codes
- 13KLIKESWTHEN
- 2KLIKES
- 3KLIKES
- EARLYSUPPORTERx2
- HANAMI_CHOSO_NEXT_UPDATE
- NEWREQS
- ONEMORESHUT
- OUTNOW
- RELEASETIME
- SHIFTLOCK
- SHIFTLOCKNEW
- WHATADELAYISOLD
- WOO9KLIKES
How do I redeem codes in Jujutsu Odyssey?
Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming Jujutsu Odyssey codes:
- Launch Jujutsu Odyssey in Roblox.
- Select the character profile you want to load.
- On the main menu screen there's a textbox that says "Redeem code".
- Type a code into the textbox and then press the "Claim" button.
