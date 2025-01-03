Jujutsu Infinite codes for January 2025
Get free Spins and build the Sorcerer of your dreams!
Jujutsu Infinite is a Roblox game inspired by the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen. Players follow in the footsteps of the series' main character Yuji Itadori, and start off as a budding sorcerer at the Jujutsu High School.
The action RPG boasts a spectacular combat system and tons of things for JJK fans to do, with a story mode to progress through, missions to take on and powerful bosses to fight. To build the Sorcerer of your dreams, you'll need plenty of Spins to customize your character and that's where Jujutsu Infinite codes will help.
These codes, which are shared on the game's official Discord server by the developer Awesome Ninja Games, offer free spins and other boosts to help you build your character. To save you time, we've rounded-up all the latest Jujutsu Infinite codes so you can get back to what's important - ridding Tokyo of the demonic Curses plaguing it.
Working Jujutsu Infinite codes
- TWITTER_75_YAY: 100 Spins
- HAPPY_2025: 100 Spins, 1 hour of double EXP and Mastery
- 50K_FOLLOWERS: 50 Spins, 1 hour of double EXP
- RELEASE: 200 Spins
- MERRY_CHRISTMAS: 100 Spins
Expired Jujutsu Infinite codes
- RELEASE_SHUTDOWN_SRRY
- MISSION_SHUTDOWN
- BACK_UP_AGAIN
- JJ_SHUTDOWN
How to redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes
Not sure how to redeem codes in Jujutsu Infinite? Here's what you need to do:
- Launch Jujutsu Infinite in Roblox.
- Complete the tutorial and reach the point where you'll see the main menu when you open the game.
- Select the "Customize" option.
- Underneath the "Skip" button on the right of your screen there's a textbox which says "Redeem Code Here".
- Type a code into the textbox and then press the button next to it.
