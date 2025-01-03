Jujutsu Infinite codes for January 2025

Jujutsu Infinite is a Roblox game inspired by the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen. Players follow in the footsteps of the series' main character Yuji Itadori, and start off as a budding sorcerer at the Jujutsu High School.

The action RPG boasts a spectacular combat system and tons of things for JJK fans to do, with a story mode to progress through, missions to take on and powerful bosses to fight. To build the Sorcerer of your dreams, you'll need plenty of Spins to customize your character and that's where Jujutsu Infinite codes will help.

These codes, which are shared on the game's official Discord server by the developer Awesome Ninja Games, offer free spins and other boosts to help you build your character. To save you time, we've rounded-up all the latest Jujutsu Infinite codes so you can get back to what's important - ridding Tokyo of the demonic Curses plaguing it.

Working Jujutsu Infinite codes

TWITTER_75_YAY : 100 Spins

: 100 Spins HAPPY_2025 : 100 Spins, 1 hour of double EXP and Mastery

: 100 Spins, 1 hour of double EXP and Mastery 50K_FOLLOWERS : 50 Spins, 1 hour of double EXP

: 50 Spins, 1 hour of double EXP RELEASE : 200 Spins

: 200 Spins MERRY_CHRISTMAS: 100 Spins

Expired Jujutsu Infinite codes

RELEASE_SHUTDOWN_SRRY

MISSION_SHUTDOWN

BACK_UP_AGAIN

JJ_SHUTDOWN

How to redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Jujutsu Infinite? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Jujutsu Infinite in Roblox. Complete the tutorial and reach the point where you'll see the main menu when you open the game. Select the "Customize" option. Image credit: Awesome Ninja Games / VG247 Underneath the "Skip" button on the right of your screen there's a textbox which says "Redeem Code Here". Type a code into the textbox and then press the button next to it. Image credit: Awesome Ninja Games / VG247

