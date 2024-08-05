It Girl codes for August 2024

Inspired by Dress to Impress and Bratz dolls, It Girl is a Roblox fashion game where you’ll dress up to fit a theme, walk down the runway, and vote on others’ outfits to determine a winner.

If you want to level up your It Girl game and add some new clothes to your closet, you can buy new items with Diamonds, which can be hard to come by. Luckily, you can use It Girl 2 codes for free diamonds as well as entirely free accessories.

Development team IT GIRL Magazine usually shares these codes in its Discord server to celebrate player milestones and collaborations, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired It Girl code right here so you can get back to the runway.

All working It Girl codes

ITGIRL : 250 Diamonds

: 250 Diamonds H4PPY10KL1K3S1TG1RL : Butterfly Aura Accessory

: Butterfly Aura Accessory RUPAULSD0LL : Silver Crown

: Silver Crown TAVERSIA : Rose Headband

: Rose Headband MADDYAFK: 200 Diamonds

All expired It Girl codes

HAPPY100K

brat

HAPPY1M

M1SST3KK

How do I redeem codes in It Girl?

Not sure how to redeem codes in It Girl? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch It Girl in Roblox. Click the settings button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/IT GIRL Magazine Enter your code in the field in the center of the menu that pops up and hit 'Redeem'. Image credit: VG247/IT GIRL Magazine

