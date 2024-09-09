Ijul Piece 2 codes for September 2024
Luffy on tour.
9th September 2024: We added new Ijul Piece 2 codes
Ijul Piece 2 is a Roblox game inspired by One Piece (and other Roblox games like Rock Fruit). However, in this game, there aren’t any quests - just islands to hop between and level up on as you wish.
Without the presence of quests, Ijul Piece 2’s various currencies can be hard to find in-game, making the beginning of the game tricky to excel at. Luckily, if you’re hoping to speed things up, you can use Ijul Piece 2 codes to stock up on quite a few free Diamonds and Money. Development team Ijul Piece Group usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server alongside updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up all current and expired Ijul Piece 2 codes so you can get right back to island hopping.
All working Ijul Piece 2 codes
- Sub2Arthur: 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money
- Sub2Sai: 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money
- Sub2FazzM: 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money
- Sub2YahikoDoidao: 1,000 Diamonds, 1 million Money
- HaoHaki: 50,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money
- 400KVISITS: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money
- sleep: 100,000 Diamonds, 25 million Money
- 500KVISITS: 50,000 Diamonds, 100 million Money
- diegointhedark: 100,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money
- Sub2ink: 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money
- UPDATE4.5: 25,000 Diamonds, 100 million Money
- Optimized: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money
- Family: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money
- Patched: 25,000 Diamonds, 150 million Money
- Fixed999: 25,000 Diamonds, 100 million Money
- Update5: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money
- MRSATIRE: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money
- 10KMEMBERS: 50,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money
- Spoken words were meant to last, but the picture faded fast: 50,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money
- Update5.5: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money
- Ancient: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money
All expired Ijul Piece 2 codes
- RELEASE
- IJULPIECEISBACK
- SORRYBUGS
- SHUTDOWN
- UPDATE1
- VASTOLORDE
- YUTA
- ICHIGOEGG
- 10Likes
- UPDATE2
- GomeneAmanai
- Gojo
- Toji
- UPDATE3
- ZUTOMAYO
- MythicalSphere
- AJGOAJFGJAWIGJIOAJG
- 2xDrops
- 5KVISITS
- 10KVISITS
- 100Playing
- 15KVISITS
- UPDATE3.5
- LOTOFBUGS
- Mupeng
- 50KLIKES
- 1hour
- 25KVISITS
- FAGADGGHDF
- Mupeng2
- GojoLastDay
- 50KVISITS
- UPDATE4
- Heian
- 1KPlaying
- ktydrfhjklkhfhg
- Random
- lknkvgzc
How do I redeem codes in Ijul Piece 2?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Ijul Piece 2? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Ijul Piece 2 in Roblox.
- Click the Menu button on the left side of your screen.
- Click the light blue Codes button that pops up.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem.
