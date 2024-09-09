Ijul Piece 2 codes for September 2024

9th September 2024: We added new Ijul Piece 2 codes

Ijul Piece 2 is a Roblox game inspired by One Piece (and other Roblox games like Rock Fruit). However, in this game, there aren’t any quests - just islands to hop between and level up on as you wish.

Without the presence of quests, Ijul Piece 2’s various currencies can be hard to find in-game, making the beginning of the game tricky to excel at. Luckily, if you’re hoping to speed things up, you can use Ijul Piece 2 codes to stock up on quite a few free Diamonds and Money. Development team Ijul Piece Group usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server alongside updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up all current and expired Ijul Piece 2 codes so you can get right back to island hopping.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Ijul Piece 2 codes

Sub2Arthur : 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money

: 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money Sub2Sai : 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money

: 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money Sub2FazzM : 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money

: 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money Sub2YahikoDoidao : 1,000 Diamonds, 1 million Money

: 1,000 Diamonds, 1 million Money HaoHaki : 50,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money

: 50,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money 400KVISITS : 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money

: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money sleep : 100,000 Diamonds, 25 million Money

: 100,000 Diamonds, 25 million Money 500KVISITS : 50,000 Diamonds, 100 million Money

: 50,000 Diamonds, 100 million Money diegointhedark : 100,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money

: 100,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money Sub2ink : 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money

: 500 Diamonds, 1 million Money UPDATE4.5 : 25,000 Diamonds, 100 million Money

: 25,000 Diamonds, 100 million Money Optimized : 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money

: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money Family : 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money

: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money Patched : 25,000 Diamonds, 150 million Money

: 25,000 Diamonds, 150 million Money Fixed999 : 25,000 Diamonds, 100 million Money

: 25,000 Diamonds, 100 million Money Update5 : 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money

: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money MRSATIRE : 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money

: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money 10KMEMBERS : 50,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money

: 50,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money Spoken words were meant to last, but the picture faded fast : 50,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money

: 50,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money Update5.5 : 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money

: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money Ancient: 25,000 Diamonds, 50 million Money

All expired Ijul Piece 2 codes

RELEASE

IJULPIECEISBACK

SORRYBUGS

SHUTDOWN

UPDATE1

VASTOLORDE

YUTA

ICHIGOEGG

10Likes

UPDATE2

GomeneAmanai

Gojo

Toji

UPDATE3

ZUTOMAYO

MythicalSphere

AJGOAJFGJAWIGJIOAJG

2xDrops

5KVISITS

10KVISITS

100Playing

15KVISITS

UPDATE3.5

LOTOFBUGS

Mupeng

50KLIKES

1hour

25KVISITS

FAGADGGHDF

Mupeng2

GojoLastDay

50KVISITS

UPDATE4

Heian

1KPlaying

ktydrfhjklkhfhg

Random

lknkvgzc

How do I redeem codes in Ijul Piece 2?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Ijul Piece 2? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Ijul Piece 2 in Roblox. Click the Menu button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Ijul Piece Group/VG247 Click the light blue Codes button that pops up. Image credit: Ijul Piece Group/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem. Image credit: Ijul Piece Group/VG247

Looking for more Roblox One Piece games to get a head start in? Check out our codes guides for Z Piece, Rock Fruit, One Fruit Simulator, Demon Piece and Fruit Seas, and Haze Piece.