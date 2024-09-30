Ice Fishing Simulator codes for September 2024

30th September 2024: We added the latest Ice Fishing Sim codes.

Ice Fishing Simulator is a Roblox fishing game that’s all about filling up your FishDex. In it, you’ll pick a spot on the ice, decorate it with stat-boosting gear, and try your best to collect every single fish in the game.

If you want to deck out your fishing spot with things like chairs, coolers, and auto poles, you’ll need quite a bit of in-game currency. Luckily, you can use Ice Fishing Simulator codes to stock up on Coins and Gems, which can get you some pretty flashy decorations. Developer WildGuest Games usually shares these codes in its Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Ice Fishing Simulator code right here so you can get back to fishing.

All working Ice Fishing Simulator codes

THANKS : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems WildGuestGames : 5,000 Coins

: 5,000 Coins FISH : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems ICE : 5,000 Coins

: 5,000 Coins ACCESS : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems ROTATE : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems AUTORARITY: 500 Gems

All expired Ice Fishing Simulator codes

SNOW

How do I redeem codes in Ice Fishing Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Ice Fishing Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Ice Fishing Simulator in Roblox. Click the gray "Codes" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: WildGuest Games/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Redeem". Image credit: WildGuest Games/VG247

