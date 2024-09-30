Ice Fishing Simulator codes for September 2024
How to redeem Ice Fishing Simulator codes in Roblox.
30th September 2024: We added the latest Ice Fishing Sim codes.
Ice Fishing Simulator is a Roblox fishing game that’s all about filling up your FishDex. In it, you’ll pick a spot on the ice, decorate it with stat-boosting gear, and try your best to collect every single fish in the game.
If you want to deck out your fishing spot with things like chairs, coolers, and auto poles, you’ll need quite a bit of in-game currency. Luckily, you can use Ice Fishing Simulator codes to stock up on Coins and Gems, which can get you some pretty flashy decorations. Developer WildGuest Games usually shares these codes in its Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Ice Fishing Simulator code right here so you can get back to fishing.
All working Ice Fishing Simulator codes
- THANKS: 500 Gems
- WildGuestGames: 5,000 Coins
- FISH: 500 Gems
- ICE: 5,000 Coins
- ACCESS: 500 Gems
- ROTATE: 500 Gems
- AUTORARITY: 500 Gems
All expired Ice Fishing Simulator codes
- SNOW
How do I redeem codes in Ice Fishing Simulator?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Ice Fishing Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Ice Fishing Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the gray "Codes" button on the left side of your screen.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Redeem".
