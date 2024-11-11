Horror Defense codes for November 2024

Skip to main content

Horror Defense (also known as Horror Tower Defense) is a Roblox tower defense game inspired by horror games and films. In this game, you’ll summon for spooky units from things like Five Nights at Freddy’s, Silent Hill, and Halloween, and then strategically place them to defend your base in several different modes.

Like with most Roblox tower defense games, summoning here is pretty expensive, but it’s needed to get anywhere in the game’s harder levels. Luckily, you can redeem Horror Defense codes to stock up on some free Coins, which will get you a few summons. The game’s developer, HxD Studio, normally shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired Horror Defense code right here so you can get right back to summoning.

Working Horror Defense codes

  • TRADING: 200 Coins

Expired Horror Defense codes

  • Release

How do I redeem codes in Horror Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Horror Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Horror Defense in Roblox.
  2. Click the "Rewards" button on the left side of your screen.
    3. A screenshot of Horror Defense in Roblox showing the game's rewards button.
    Image credit: HxD Studio/VG247
  3. Click the "Codes" button on the top of the menu that pops up.
  4. Enter your code into the field and hit "Claim".
    5. A screenshot of Horror Defense in Roblox showing the game's codes page.
    Image credit: HxD Studio/VG247

