Heroes Battlegrounds codes for January 2025

Heroes Battlegrounds is an anime-inspired Roblox battlegrounds game that’s all about fighting players in an open world with anime heroes. As you win fast-paced fights with powerful abilities, you’ll earn mastery and unlock new emotes and cosmetics, taking the game’s already flashy anime battles to the next level.

It wouldn’t be a battlegrounds game without emotes, and Heroes Battlegrounds has plenty to collect. You’ll need a lot of kills to unlock them, but you can also use Heroes Battlegrounds codes to get your hands on a few freebies. The game’s development team occasionally shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up all current and expired Heroes Battlegrounds codes to save you some valuable battling time.

All working Heroes Battlegrounds codes

!code 100kviolet: Fusion emote, MAKE A MOVE!!! emote, Ignored emote

All expired Heroes Battlegrounds codes

!code flamesmastery

!code halloween

!code 100k

How do I redeem codes in Heroes Battlegrounds?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Heroes Battlegrounds? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Heroes Battlegrounds in Roblox. Open the game’s chat box. Image credit: more awesome games yo/VG247 Enter your code into the field (make sure you include “!code” before it!) and hit enter.

