Roblox Haunt event: How to play, participating games, end date

It's the scary season, and to celebrate it Roblox has launched its brand new The Haunt event. This is the first time Roblox has held a Halloween event in years, and follows on from its big The Hunt event earlier this year.

Like that event, there are a number of participating experiences and challenges that players can take part in to claim The Haunt rewards. The main point of the event is to dress up your avatar in a Halloween outfit, which players can vote on in The Haunt's hub world, a spooky mansion called Axbury Manor.

Besides this, there are quests players can complete to claim extra rewards, and new areas of Axbury Manor to explore that will unlock as the event progresses. If you want to know more, we've rounded-up everything you need to know about The Haunt event, including details on participating experiences and when it ends.

How to play The Haunt in Roblox

To play Roblox's Halloween event, you simply need to head to The Haunt's hub page and launch the dedicated experience. This will transport you to Axbury Manor, the spooky setting for the event. Here you can vote each day on your favorite costumes, take on the daily quests and explore the event's hub world. You can also get transported to any of the participating experiences, by exploring the first floor and entering one of the doors.

How to submit a capture to The Haunt

The main point of The Haunt event is submitting captures of your avatar, which you've dressed up according to a theme. Each day the theme changes, so you'll need to select your Halloween outfit according to that theme to give yourself the best chance of winning votes from other players.

To take a capture and submit it, all you need to do is launch one of the participating experiences in The Haunt. Once you've come across a picture you want to capture, select the camera button on the right of your screen. The icon for this will change depending on what experience you're in. Remember, you can only submit one capture per day. When you go to submit a picture you'll be reminded of the day's theme for The Haunt event, so you can be sure it matches up.

Here's a list of the different daily themes for The Haunt event:

Day One : Creatures

: Creatures Day Two : Cute

: Cute Day Three : Villains

: Villains Day Four : Orange

: Orange Day Five: Scary

How to vote in The Haunt

You can vote for your favorite pictures in Axbury Manor, which is The Haunt's hub world. Head inside the spooky mansion into the central, circular room on the ground floor. Near the Headless Horseman playing on the piano is a board which shows the top voted pictures for the day. Next to it are a number of torture chambers players can step into. There's a chamber for each different daily theme. Simply step into the one for today's theme, and you'll be able to vote.

When does The Haunt event end?

The Roblox Haunt event ends on Friday 1 November 2024. It began on Thursday 24 October 2024 and will last for just over a week.

Here are the times the event finishes in regions around the world:

US : 12pm PDT and 3pm EDT

: 12pm PDT and 3pm EDT UK : 7pm GMT

: 7pm GMT Europe: 8pm CET

Roblox Haunt rewards

The Roblox Haunt event offers a number of rewards that can be unlocked in different ways. The event's main rewards can be viewed by clicking the Tracker button on the left side of the screen, when you're in the event:

This shows how far you've progressed unlocking each rewards. There are two sets of rewards listed in the tracker - Voting Prizes and In-Hub Gear. The former unlocks when you vote a certain amount of times each day, while the latter are offered as rewards for completing the event's quests.

Voting Prizes

Day One : The Golem of Decay

: The Golem of Decay Day Two : Dark Ravens

: Dark Ravens Day Three : Void Vampire's Hat

: Void Vampire's Hat Day Four : Vampire Kitty

: Vampire Kitty Day Five: Abomination's Egg

In-Hub Gear

Day One : Pure Light Lantern (Cemetery)

: Pure Light Lantern (Cemetery) Day Two : Golden Key Necklace (Maze)

: Golden Key Necklace (Maze) Day Three : Death's Dastardly Cape (Mirrors)

: Death's Dastardly Cape (Mirrors) Day Four : Flaming Pumpkin Cart (Pumpkins)

: Flaming Pumpkin Cart (Pumpkins) Day Five: Spectral Spectacles (Elevators)

It's important to point out there is one major difference between these two sets of rewards. Even when you unlock a reward in the Voting Prizes category, you'll still have to use Robux to purchase it - albeit at a discounted rate. To purchase one of the Voting Prizes rewards, click on the tracker and then the reward you want to buy. The In-Hub Gear is available to you for free as a reward for completing the accompanying quest.

Besides these main rewards, when you explore the first floor of the manor, which is where the doors to the experiences are located, you'll come across some other rewards on display. These rewards unlock if you hit certain milestones in the event.

Here's a list of these extra rewards on day one of The Haunt event, and the criteria needed to claim them:

Submit a capture : Orange Horns

: Orange Horns Submit captures in three categories : Cursed Camera

: Cursed Camera Category winner prize : Layered Halloween Necklace

: Layered Halloween Necklace Category runner-up prize: Sinister Teddy Bear

The Haunt Roblox experiences

There are 22 participating experiences in the Roblox Haunt event. Here's a list of each one:

That's it for our guide to the Roblox Haunt event.