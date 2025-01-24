Haikyuu Legends codes for January 2025

Haikyuu Legends is an anime-inspired Roblox game based on the hit Shonen Jump series of the same name.

The experience is like a volleyball version of Blue Lock Rivals, which is one of the best Roblox games you can play right now. Players take control of a budding volleyball star and have to turn them into the best player around. You will build your character by playing 6v6 matches against other Roblox players to earn EXP, spinning for new abilities and opening packs to get different balls you can use on the court.

If you need a hand crafting your character, you can use Haikyuu Legends codes to claim free spins and yen, which will help you learn new skills and get more gear. Developer Volleyball Game Group usually shares these codes on the game's official Discord server, but we've done all the hard work for you - rounding up all the latest codes so you can focus on playing matches and growing your character!

Working Haikyuu Legends codes

UPDATE3 : 3 Lucky Spins

: 3 Lucky Spins PROTORIONTWITTER : 100 Yen

: 100 Yen LAUNCH: 100 Yen

Expired Haikyuu Legends codes

UPDATE2

UPDATE1

How do I redeem codes in Haikyuu Legends?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Haikyuu Legends? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Haikyuu Legends in Roblox. Complete the tutorial. Click the "Shop" button at the bottom of your screen. Image credit: Volleyball Game Group / VG247 Then, select the "Codes" button. Image credit: Volleyball Game Group / VG247 Type a code into the textbox and then press the "Use code" button. Image credit: Volleyball Game Group / VG247

