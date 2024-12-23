Go Fishing codes for December 2024

Go Fishing is a Roblox game that’s all about becoming the best fisherman around. In this game, you’ll collect and sell rare fish, upgrade your rod, and explore new areas. However, unlike other popular fishing Roblox games like Fisch, this game has quite a few terrifying fish that wouldn’t be out of place in a horror film.

Between your fishing rod, bait, and potions, you’ll need a lot of resources to catch the rarest fish in Go Fishing. Luckily, you can stock up on Cash, Bait, and Gifts by using Go Fishing codes.

Fishing Forum, the game’s developer, usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done all the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired Go Fishing code right here so you can get back to casting… just don’t get scared!

Working Go Fishing codes

GOFISHING : 250 Cash

: 250 Cash FREEBAITS : 10 Grape Baits

: 10 Grape Baits 50KLIKES : 5 Gold Baits

: 5 Gold Baits ONEBAITONEFISH : 1 Rocket Bait

: 1 Rocket Bait CHRISTMAS2024: 3 Medium Gifts

Expired Go Fishing codes

Go Fishing doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Go Fishing?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Go Fishing? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Go Fishing in Roblox. Click the "Shop" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Fishing Forum/VG247 Scroll down to the bottom of the menu that pops up. Enter your code into the blue "Codes" field and hit "Redeem". Image credit: Fishing Forum/VG247

