Fruit Warriors codes for March 2023

29th March, 2023: We added new Fruit Warriors codes.

Fruit Warriors is a popular new Roblox game that takes inspiration from the smash hit anime and manga One Piece. The action RPG lets fans of Eiichiro Oda's iconic series live out their dreams of being a pirate, as they sail the seas, earn Beli and battle bandits.

There are plenty of quests you can take on in Fruit Warriors and islands to explore. And if you're just starting out you can redeem Fruit Warriors codes to help you on your adventures. Promo codes offer boosts that help you earn more of the game's Beli (aka B$) currency or XP, as well as offering free money and Tokens so you can purchase weapons, new ships or spin for Fruits which help boost your character's stats.

Looking for another anime-inspired Roblox game? Head to our list of Blox Fruits codes, Shindo Life codes, Anime Adventures codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes and My Hero Mania codes. For help with other Roblox games visit our DOORS codes, Evade codes and Clicker Mining Simulator codes pages. And make sure you checkout our list of the latest Roblox promo codes so you can kit out your avatar with free items.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Fruit Warriors codes

RUMBLE - One hour of 2x XP, B$50,000 (NEW!)

- One hour of 2x XP, B$50,000 (NEW!) UPDATE2 - Five Tokens (NEW!)

- Five Tokens (NEW!) 10MVISITS! - One hour of 2x Beli, two Tokens, B$25,000 (NEW!)

- One hour of 2x Beli, two Tokens, B$25,000 (NEW!) 10KLIKES - 30 minutes of 2x XP, 30 minutes of 2x Beli

- 30 minutes of 2x XP, 30 minutes of 2x Beli 20KLIKES - One hour of 2x XP, one hour of 2x Beli

Expired Fruit Warriors codes

ACCIDENTALSHUTDOWN

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

RELEASE

UPDATE1

SORRY

DAILYHOTFIX1

BROKENCODES

How to redeem Fruit Warriors codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Fruit Warriors? Just follow these steps:

Launch Fruit Warriors in Roblox. Once you're in game click the Settings button on the left. This will bring up a menu with a Codes section at the bottom. Simply enter in a code in the textbox and then press redeem.

If you entered an active code you will get a notification appear on screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed. If you get an error message then that means the code has expired. Like other Roblox games, codes for Fruit Warriors can run out so if you see a code you like the look of make sure you redeem it quickly.