Fruit Reborn codes for January 2025

Fruit Reborn is a Roblox fighting game that’s inspired by One Piece. In this game, you’ll summon (and look around the map) for rare fruits with exclusive abilities, complete different missions and quests, fight bosses, and compete against other players in arenas.

Fruits are the name of the game in Fruit Reborn, and rare ones can be pretty hard to summon without a massive stash of Gems. Luckily, you can use Fruit Reborn codes to stock up on thousands of Gems, which will net you quite a few summons.

Developer Immortal Sect usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server (and occasionally straight onto the game’s Roblox page), but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the current Fruit Reborn codes right here so you can get back to summoning some (hopefully!) rare fruits.

Working Fruit Reborn codes

welcome : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems powerup : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems discord : 1,000 Gems

: 1,000 Gems fighting: 1,000 Gems

Expired Fruit Reborn codes

Fruit Reborn doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Fruit Reborn?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Fruit Reborn? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Fruit Reborn in Roblox. Walk around the game’s lobby area and find the "Free Code" NPC (with an orange icon above their head). Image credit: Immortal Sect/VG247 Press E when standing next to them. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Redeem". Image credit: Immortal Sect/VG247

