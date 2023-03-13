Friday Night Bloxxin codes for March 2023

13th March, 2023: We checked for new Friday Night Bloxxin codes.

Are you the kind of person that longs for the heyday of rhythm action games, when Dance Dance Revolution ruled the arcades and you could get dance mats for your console? Then you'll want to checkout Friday Night Bloxxin, a popular rhythm action Roblox game.

Like DDR, Friday Night Bloxxin sees you tapping the direction buttons when prompted in time to music. You can face off against other players or bots in a dance off, and the soundtrack features a wide range of original songs. If you're just getting started, you may want to redeem some Friday Night Bloxxin codes too. These promo codes offer freebies Points which can be used to purchase in-game items or extra animations.

Finished an evening of Friday Night Bloxxin and looking for something else to play? If you want to jump into another rhythm game our Funky Friday codes page will help. If you're in the mood for something else then head to our list of Blox Fruit codes, Shindo Life codes, Anime Adventures codes, DOORS codes and Anime Souls Simulator codes to get a head start.

Working Friday Night Bloxxin codes

GAMEOVER - 1,050 points

- 1,050 points INDIECROSS - 800 points

- 800 points ANNIVERSARY - 500 points

- 500 points SUBTOANDRENICHOLAS - 500 points

- 500 points SONIC - 450 points

- 450 points THXBOOSTERS - 400 points

- 400 points HOLIDAY - 350 points

- 350 points MERRYCHRISTMAS - 300 points

- 300 points OMGCODES - 200 points

- 200 points MODIFIERS - 150 points

- 150 points LAWSUIT - 150 points

- 150 points 1M - 100 points

- 100 points OMG2V2 - 100 points

- 100 points THANKSMARIO - Mario animation

- Mario animation HOGSWEEP - Rewards

Expired Friday Night Bloxxin codes

IFOUNDYOUFAKER

SUBTOCAPTAINJACK

How to redeem Friday Night Bloxxin codes

Here's how to redeem a code in Friday Night Bloxxin:

Click the button with the Twitter logo at the top of the screen. And enter in a code and then press the redeem button.

If the code you entered is valid you'll get a notification popping up on screen letting you know what rewards you've claimed. If you get an error message then that means the code is no longer working. Promo codes for Roblox games are usually time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of for Friday Night Bloxxin make sure you redeem it quickly.