FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes for September 2024

23rd September 2024: We added the latest Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes.

FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide is an open world Roblox game inspired by The Flash. In it, you’ll find and stop crimes throughout the map, explore a massive city, race against other players, and, of course, just run really fast.

There are quite a few different items and power-ups you can collect in Flashpoint Worlds Collide, and some of these can be pretty tricky to stock up on in-game. Luckily, you can use Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes for a pretty varied assortment of items, including Velocity-9s, Cash, and things like the Negative Flash (Rebirth) skin. Development team Varis Studios usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Flashpoint Worlds Collide code right here so you can get back to racing.

All working Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes

Velocity9 : 1 Velocity-9

: 1 Velocity-9 N3G4T1V3 : Negative Flash (Rebirth)

: Negative Flash (Rebirth) sorryforthewaitanddelaybutheyatleastbetaisherenow : 3 Velocity-9s and 2,000 Cash

: 3 Velocity-9s and 2,000 Cash iwillrecommendflashpointtoallmyfriends : Void Runner (10 mil)

: Void Runner (10 mil) woahwefinallyhit10millionvisitsafteroverayearofdevelopmentandabitunderayearofbeingreleasedicantbegintothankyouguysforallthetimepattienceandsupportyougavetousforthisprojectanditreallymeansalotnowimgoingtogoonalittleyapsessiontomakethisanextraextraextralongcodeforthesilliesandforfinallyreaching10millionvisitsumyeahsotostartjustrememberthatoneofourdevelopersthatgoesbythenameofjoeisratherlargeandheavysojustmakesurethatifyoureadthisfaryoutellhimthatanduhhhhwoahcool10millionsuitfromthiscodeyeahgoredeemthisalreadysoyoucangetareallycoolsuitandallyupyupthankyouthoughfor10millionvisitsandtheseotherinsanemilestonesyouhavegivenussofaritwillbeamazingtocontinuethisjourneywithyouallandkeepmakingprojectsthatyoulove: Freebies

All expired Flashpoint Worlds Collide codes

VanishesInCrisis

CHRISTMAS2023

100K

500K

1MIL

saintpat

2mil

3mil

100kmembers

4mil

5mil

How do I redeem codes in Flashpoint Worlds Collide?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Flashpoint Worlds Collide? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide in Roblox. Click on the blue Codes button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Varis Studios/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem. Image credit: Varis Studios/VG247

