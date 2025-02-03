Fish Training codes for February 2025

Fish Training is an incremental Roblox game that’s all about training sea creatures at an underwater gym. In it, you’ll hatch eggs to unlock rare stat-boosting pets, train and race your fish on a massive track, and spend your wins to unlock new sea creatures and even characters to play as as you work your way up to rebirths.

Pets are relatively important if you want your fish to be as strong as possible, but rare pets can be tricky to get. Luckily, you can use Fish Training codes to grab a few free Golden Potions, which help your chance of getting golden pets that have impressive multipliers. Developer Quantum Explorers typically shares these codes in its official Discord server, but we’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Fish Training code right here so you can get right back to the underwater racetrack.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Fish Training codes

RELEASE : 1 Golden Potion

: 1 Golden Potion MantaRay : 1 Golden Potion

: 1 Golden Potion Squid: 1 Golden Potion

All expired Fish Training codes

Fish Training doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!s

How do I redeem codes in Fish Training?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Fish Training? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Fish Training in Roblox. Click the "Shop" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Quantum Explorers/VG247 Click the "Code" button in the top right corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: Quantum Explorers/VG247 Enter your code into the field and hit "Redeem". Image credit: Quantum Explorers/VG247

On the hunt for more Roblox codes? We've got your back with our guides for other popular games like Horse Race, Dig It, Bee Masters Simulator, Ice Tycoon, and Duck Army.