Roblox Fisch: Where to find Wilson's Missing Rod

As you’re exploring the frozen peaks of Snowcap Island in Fisch, you happen across another intrepid angler called Wilson.

Not content just with braving the harsh conditions of Fisch’s coldest biome, he’s decided that the best place to fish is off the side of a skyscraper-high sheer cliff. Unsurprisingly, the strong winds circling Snowcap Island have sent his fishing rod tumbling down below, so now he needs you to find his missing rod for him.

The quests in Fisch can be a bit confusing, especially if you mistakenly think you’re supposed to fish off the side of the cliff to retrieve the missing rod, so here’s what you need to do.

Where to find Wilson’s missing rod in Fisch

To find Wilson’s missing rod, you need to follow its path. That means jumping off the giant climb it was dropped down before it was lost - don’t worry, there’s no fall damage in Fisch.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

At the bottom of the cliff, look to your right. Here, obscured by some of the hardiest plantlife to ever eke out an existence, you should find a hidden cave entrance.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Follow along the narrow path and at the end you should find Wilson’s missing rod. All you need to do is interact with it, then make your way back around the island to Upper Snowcap where you can return it to Wilson.

Grateful for the helping hand, Wilson hands over 25 common crates as a reward, these can contain all sorts of prizes like coins, fish and bait in random assortments. Make sure you remember to open them all before you sell your inventory to a merchant though, or you’ll flog all of your new crates as well!

You also receive a big chunk of XP for your trouble.

Now that you’re at a loose end, it’s a great time to track down some of Snowcap’s unique catches, which you can find in our fish locations page.

Or if you’re in need of a resource boost, check out our Fisch codes page for bait and instant catches.