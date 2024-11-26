Roblox Fisch: Where to use the Handwritten Note

So you’ve collected all of Dr Finneus’s bones and received the Handwritten Note in Fisch. The only problem now is what does it mean?

Here’s where to use your Handwritten Note to explore the Archaeological Site and claim the new Relic Rod!

Where to use the Handwritten Note in Fisch

If you open the Handwritten Note you see two main things: a picture of three islands and a series of 9 symbols.

Looking at the islands closely reveals that the left-hand island is Mushgrove Swamp and the right-hand island is Snowcap Mountain. This means that you need to travel to the Archaeological Site between Mushgrove and Snowcap, far to the east of Moosewood.

When you arrive, jump off of your boat and explore. In the middle of the island, just to your left as you head east, you should find a small stone table in front of a cliff face.

As you approach, the game will display a message about an ancient door, and here’s where the second part of the Handwritten Note comes in.

Between the islands on the note, you will find three rows of three symbols. Interact with the stone table and input the symbols in the same order as you see on the note. With this, you’ll gain access to the ancient cave behind.

Descend into the depths of the cave and you’ll be able to buy the decent Relic Rod for the accessible price of 8000C$.

With the event quest complete and your reward secured it's now time to return to sailing the seas.