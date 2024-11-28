Roblox Fisch Weather and Events

When you head out with your trusty rod in Fisch there are a number of things that impact what catch you'll bring in.

The popular Roblox game offers a dynamic world where the in-game conditions and your equipment will affect the chances of catching different fish.

Totems and the rod you choose all affect what you'll reel in. But weather and events also play an important role in the type of fish you can catch. To help you lure in the right fish, we'll walk you through how these ever-changing conditions impact your angling game.

Fisch Weather

You can find out the exact weather condition by clicking this button in Fisch. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

There are five different weather conditions in Fisch. Weather conditions affect the catch rate for certain fish, and apart from the Clear condition all other weather types, which are usually chosen at random, can be changed using a Totem.

Here are all the different weather conditions in Fisch:

Weather Effect Totem Clear Increases catch rate of certain fish like the Spectral Serpent Default condition Foggy Increases catch rate of certain fish like the Handfish Use the Smokescreen Totem to change weather to Foggy Windy Increases catch rate of certain fish like the Obsidian Swordfish Use the Windset Totem to change weather to Windy Rain Increases catch rate of certain fish like the Emperor Jellyfish Use the Tempest Totem to change weather to Rain Aurora Borealis Gives 6x server-wide luck boost Use the Aurora Totem at night for Aurora Borealis

Fisch Events

Press the star icon, when it appears, to find out what is the latest event. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

There are also temporary events in Fisch, which start at the beginning of a new day or night cycle. These events largely affect catch rates, but, according to the official Fisch wiki, Moonlit Mirage offers a stackable bonus which increases the value of each fish caught.

Here's a list of the main Fisch events:

Event Effect Mutation Surge Mutation catch rate increases by 15 percent Night of the Luminous Sparkling mutation catch rate increases by 10 percent Shiny Surge Shiny mutation catch rate increases by three percent Night of the Fireflies 2x catch rate for nocturnal fish Moonlit Mirage Stackable bonus which increases value and weight of lunar mutated fish

Besides these main events, there are also mini events which boost Shiny, Sparkling and High-Weight catch rates. There are other events too which only happen in specific parts of the game's map, instead of server wide.

The other events to lookout for are:

Strange Whirlpool : A swirling pool of water with a beacon of light appears that can send the player to the secret Vertigo area.

: A swirling pool of water with a beacon of light appears that can send the player to the secret Vertigo area. Shark Hunt : Players are able to hunt Mythical-rated creatures like the Great White Shark in random spots on the ocean.

: Players are able to hunt Mythical-rated creatures like the Great White Shark in random spots on the ocean. Lucky Pool : An area which offer players increased luck when they fish there.

: An area which offer players increased luck when they fish there. Abundance : Increased chance of catching a certain type of fish in a specific area.

: Increased chance of catching a certain type of fish in a specific area. Nuke : If caught, a Nuke can detonate causing all nearby fish to be mutated.

: If caught, a Nuke can detonate causing all nearby fish to be mutated. Absolute Darkness: Happens in The Depths and lets players catch the Ancient Depth Serpent

Fisch Seasons

Press this button in the bottom right to find out the latest season in Fisch. | Image credit: Fisching/VG247

Besides weather and events, seasons also impact the type of fish you can catch in Fisch. The in-game world will progress through Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter with the conditions changing accordingly. Each season lasts for around nine hours.

That's it for our guide to the weather and events that take place in Fisch. For more on the popular experience, head to our pages on the Fisch Treasure Map, Brine Pool and Desolate Deep. We've also got guides for all fish locations and where to use the Handwritten Note.