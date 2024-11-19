Roblox Fisch: How to get to Vertigo

One of the most interesting hidden areas in the Roblox experience Fisch is Vertigo, a mysterious underwater trench which can only be accessed by diving into a Strange Whirlpool.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vertigo, what you can actually do once you’re inside, and why you should maybe wait before you jump in straight away.

How to get into Vertigo in Fisch

To enter the secret area, Vertigo, in Fisch you need to jump into a Strange Whirlpool and let it whisk you away.

When you regain control, your character will have washed up inside Vertigo, rattled but ready to explore.

To find a Strange Whirlpool you need to wait until the game announces one has spawned at the top of your screen. This happens relatively frequently, but is in a random location every time.

The best places to look for the Strange Whirlpool seem to be just off the shore of Rosalit Bay and Moosewood - most of the time they seem to end up there.

You will know a whirlpool is particularly strange because it has a white, wispy trail leading off into the air, which can be seen from a distance.

Once you reach a Strange Whirlpool, you can do one of two things: either fish in the whirlpool to try and find the legendary Isonade fish, or jump out of your vehicle and get swept away to Vertigo.

Fishing inside a Strange Whirlpool is the only place you can get an Isonade, which is required for completing the Vertigo bestiary and a necessary step if you want to get into The Depths.

How to get to the Vertigo Dip in Fisch

Inside Vertigo there are beautiful illuminated coral reefs to marvel at, as well as a unique merchant who sells both an exclusive fishing rod and conch shells you can use to escape from this hidden underwater area.

But if you want to catch some unique fish, you need to find the Vertigo Dip. Luckily, it’s not that difficult to track down - you just have to jump down the huge trench next to the merchant. Remember, there’s no fall damage in Fisch, so it’s not such a long way down.

At the bottom of the trench, you’ll find Vertigo Dip and a pool of water, which is where you catch the entire Vertigo bestiary, except for the Isonade.

On a ledge next to the Dip, you will now find a giant door, which leads to the new area, The Depths. To open the door, you need to catch every fish in Vertigo (including the Isonade outside) as well as catch a Depths key from the Vertigo Dip itself.