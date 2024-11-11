Roblox Fisch Treasure Map guide

With the addition of the new Forsaken Shores pirate area in Roblox’s Fisch experience, aspiring anglers can now lay their hands on exciting treasure as well as different species of fish.

If you’re lucky enough, you can now dredge Treasure Maps from the briny deep. Once these maps have been restored to a readable condition by a new NPC, they then point the way to treasure hidden randomly around the map.

Using a GPS tracker, you can then hunt down the treasure chest and claim the goodies inside. These include the Sunken Rod, which gives you an improved chance of finding more treasure maps for greater rewards.

Here’s how to get your hands on a treasure map in the first place, fix them and find the locations they depict!

Where to find a Treasure Map in Fisch

Treasure maps are difficult to find in Fisch. They are a random drop from regular fishing, meaning you just have to get lucky and dredge one up in place of a normal fish.

Because they’re a random drop, some people find Treasure Maps without even trying, while some streamers are even reporting trying for hours on end without pulling a single one.

How to fix a Treasure Map in Fisch

Once you’re lucky enough to actually land a Treasure Map, you need to make your way to the new Forsaken Shores pirate area, past Rosalit Bay to the southwest of Moosewood.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

Pitch up at the Forsaken Shores docks, then go towards the cliffs in the middle of the island. In an illuminated cave half way up the mountains you find a pirate NPC called Jack Marrow.

All that time spent trapped in a chest below the sea’s surface has made your map unreadable due to water damage. But for 250C$, Jack Marrow will “fix” the Treasure Map for you.

How to find the Treasure Map locations in Fisch

Finally, with your restored Treasure Map in-hand, you’re ready to go on a treasure hunt.

The locations listed on Treasure Maps also seem to be random, but they’re relatively simple to track down thanks to a cheap piece of tech you can find on Moosewood.

Image credit: Roblox/VG247

At the bottom of a treasure map, you will find a number: these are the geographic coordinates of the treasure. To find them, get the GPS from next to Moosewood pond for 100C$.

The X coordinate is how far east or west your treasure is.

The Y coordinate is how far up or down your treasure is.

Then the Z coordinate is how far north or south your treasure is.

To find the treasure, match the coordinates you have on your map to your position then go up or down in a straight line to complete the puzzle.

For example, if you know the X coordinate, match your position to the number on the map using the GPS, then go either north or south in a straight line until you find the treasure. Using the visual guide on the rest of the map, you should be able to work out whether you need to go towards or away from nearby landmarks.

Please be aware that there are both + and - values for the coordinates. If you're sure you're in the right place, but the treasure chest isn't there, make sure you're not at +100 when you should be at -100 for example.

If you can't work out a location, or it's inaccessible, some players have reported being able to return to Jack Marrow and have him fix the map again for a new, hopefully easier, location.

Once you find your treasure chest, you will get some items as a reward, including a chance at the new Sunken Rod, which gives you a better chance to find even more Treasure maps!

