Roblox Fisch Totem locations
How to find all the Totems in Fisch.
If you're struggling to land the perfect catch in Fisch, you may want to hunt out a few of the game's Totems.
These consumable items let you change the day and night cycle in-game, along with the weather, which affects the catch rate for the fish you can reel in.
If you're not sure where to start, we've got a list of all the Fisch Totem locations so you know exactly where to head to in the popular Roblox game.
Fisch Totem locations
In total there are five totems you can get in Fisch. Each one will affect the game's world in different ways, with some changing the weather and one changing the day and night cycle.
Here's how you can find each Totem in Fisch and what each item does:
Sundial Totem
The Sundial Totem can be purchased from the hidden merchant on Sunstone Island for 2,000C$. To find the totem, you need to climb the tall ladder that's opposite the area's Shipwright. Once you get to the top, head to the other side where you'll find a secret passage hidden between the rocks.
Drop down to find the merchant selling the Sundial Totem, which lets you make the game's day and night cycle run quicker.
Tempest Totem
The Tempest Totem can be found at Terrapin Island. Near the docks, you'll need to dive underwater to find a tunnel that leads to a secret cave.
Inside the cave you will find the Tempest Totem which can be purchased for 2,000C$. The Tempest Totem turns the weather to rainy, which is ideal if you have a fishing rod with the storming enchantment.
Smokescreen Totem
The Smokescreen Totem can be found at Mushgrove Swamp. Once you dock your boat in the area, you will need to head east to Alligator Marsh. Past some giant mushrooms and a tall tree is a cliff edge. Drop down to a small ledge that is just below, where you will find the Smokescreen Totem.
This item, which can be purchased for 2,000C$, changes the weather to foggy. These conditions make it easier to catch rare fish like the giant squid, oarfish, alligator and glacierfish.
Windset Totem
The Windset Totem is found on Snowcap Island. Once you dock your boat, head past the Shipwright and the Merchant till you reach the Snowcap Cave. You will need to climb the ladder in the cave, and then creep along the narrow path at the top of the cave ceiling. Go past the mushrooms and on your left is the Windset Totem.
This totem changes the weather to windy, which is specifically useful for catching the Hammerhead Shark when a sighting is announced.
Aurora Totem
The Aurora Totem is the most difficult totem to find in Fisch. It is located in the Brine Pool area of the Desolate Deep, through a small opening in the wall next to the entrance. The totem, which costs 500,000C$, activates the Aurora Borealis event which increases the luck of all players for an entire night cycle. You can also use treasure maps to get the Aurora Totem.
That's it for our guide on how to get all the Fisch Totems. For more on the popular Roblox game, head to our pages on all the fish locations, the best Fisch rods and the game's treasure maps. We've also got guides on the Fisch Orc quest and Dr Finneus bones locations.